EXPO CHICAGO Releases List of 2024 Exhibitors - First Since Frieze Acquisition

EXPO CHICAGO 2023, Photo by Justin Barbin.





On this first day of February we can feel spring drawing closer. It's fitting that today the exhibitor list for the 11th edition of EXPO CHICAGO was announced 10 weeks before the fair returns to the city April 11–14, 2024.

In 2023 Frieze acquired the fair, founded by Tony Karman. This spring's exhibition will be the first edition since the acquisition by a global fair company, but EXPO will continue to be directed by Karman, President and Director. The international art fair landscape is ever-changing, but like always we are looking forward to EXPO's return this spring. Visitors will once again flock to Navy Pier to what's new in the art world, and when they leave the fair floor they are invited to explore the city's own cultural scene and to make valuable and educational connections in the area's galleries, museums and inspiring spaces.

CHICAGO — EXPO CHICAGO reveals the participating exhibitors for the 2024 edition, taking place April 11 – 14, 2024 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). The upcoming fair will be the first edition as part of Frieze, welcoming more than 170 leading galleries from 29 countries and 75 cities to Chicago.

“We are pleased to present the 2024 edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the first since joining Frieze,” said Kristell Chadé, Executive Director of Frieze Fairs. “Building on a strong foundation, Frieze has collaborated with EXPO CHICAGO to showcase an elevated experience for visitors and exhibitors alike. Through its robust international network of galleries and collectors, Frieze is committed to supporting EXPO CHICAGO’s continued success.”

“The fair contributes greatly to Chicago’s rich cultural community, and its longstanding connection to the city makes it an important convening moment for arts patrons, curators and collectors in the United States,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “We are excited to welcome the many new and returning galleries to Chicago for our eleventh edition as, together, we will showcase the best that our city has to offer.”

Almost 100 exhibitors are returning to EXPO CHICAGO from last year, including Corbett vs. Dempsey (Chicago), DOCUMENT (Chicago, Lisbon), Rhona Hoffman Gallery (Chicago), Kasmin (New York), Michael Kohn Gallery (Los Angeles), Shulamit Nazarian (Los Angeles), Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels), Galerie Poggi (Paris), Nara Roesler (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York), Cristea Roberts (London), and Vielmetter Los Angeles (Los Angeles).

Nearly 30 exhibitors are returning after a hiatus, including El Apartamento (Havana, Madrid), Haines (San Francisco), Harper’s (New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles), Edwynn Houk Gallery (New York), Mariane Ibrahim (Chicago, Paris, Mexico City), Perrotin (Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai, Los Angeles), Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York), and Cristin Tierney Gallery (New York).

More than 49 exhibitors are new additions for the 2024 exposition. Highlights include Donald Ellis Gallery (New York, Vancouver), Les Enluminures (Chicago, New York, Paris), Thomas Gibson Fine Art (London), Hakgojae Gallery (Seoul), Jack Hanley Gallery (New York, East Hampton), Labor(Mexico City), Niru Ratnam (London), and Hannah Traore Gallery (New York).

The 2024 edition will once again present its core Galleries section, alongside focused presentations and projects including EXPOSURE, PROFILE, Editions + Books, and Special Exhibitions.

EXPOSURE, curated by Rosario Güiraldes, Curator of Visual Art at the Walker Art Center, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger installed on the main floor of the exposition. PROFILEpresents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.

The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints, and more. Special Exhibitions presents presentations and site-specific work by non-profit organizations throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.

2024 EXHIBITORS – Galleries

193 Gallery, Paris, Venice

ACA Galleries, New York

Allouche Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Galería Artizar, Canary Islands

Ascaso Gallery, Miami

Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn

Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix

Casemore Gallery, San Francisco

Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Santa Fe

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv

Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco

Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon

La Cometa, Bogota, Madrid, Medellin, Miami

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London

Cristea Roberts, London

CURRO, Guadalajara

DC Moore Gallery, New York

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon

EBONY/CURATED, Cape Town, Franschhoek

Donald Ellis Gallery, New York, Vancouver

ENGAGE Projects, Chicago

Les Enluminures, Chicago, New York, Paris

Everard Read, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Franschhoek, London

Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Forum Gallery, New York

Freight+Volume, New York

Friedrichs Pontone, New York

Thomas Gibson Fine Art, London

Haines, San Francisco

Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul

half gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York, East Hampton

Harper’s, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

HESSE FLATOW, New York, Amagansett

HEXTON Gallery, Aspen

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, London, Berlin, West Palm Beach, Schloss Goerne

Bill Hodges Gallery, New York

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York

Hunter Dunbar Projects, New York

Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris, Mexico City

Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Santa Fe

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Galerie Judin, Berlin

Kasmin, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit

Michael Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles

Galerie Carole Kvasnevski, Paris, New York

Labor, Mexico City

LEE & BAE, Busan

Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Library Street Collective, Detroit

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville

MAĀT, Paris

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

moniquemeloche, Chicago

Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels

Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg

Galerie Myrtis, Baltimore

NIL Gallery, Paris

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York, Santa Fe

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Pablo's Birthday, New York

Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia

Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai, Los Angeles

Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe

PIERMARQ*, Sydney

The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs

Galerie Poggi, Paris

Pontone Gallery, London

Revolver Galeria, Lima, Buenos Aires, New York

Galerie Richard, Paris

Galerie Robertson Arès, Montréal

Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

Arthur Roger Gallery, New Orleans

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York

Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles

Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Paris, New York

RYAN LEE Gallery, New York

SARAI Gallery, Tehran, Mahshahr

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

SEIZAN Gallery, New York, Tokyo

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami

Sous Les Etoiles, New York

Southern Guild, Cape Town, Los Angeles

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London

Tandem Press, Madison

Taylor | Graham, New York, Greenwich

Duane Thomas, New York

Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Galerie Oliver Waltman, Paris

Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis

Yares Art, New York, Santa Fe, Beverly Hills

Timothy Yarger Fine Art | YARGER PROJECTS, Los Angeles, New York

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Dubai, Luxembourg, Paris

EXPOSURE

56 HENRY, New York

65GRAND, Chicago

Abattoir, Cleveland

Addis Fine Art, London, Addis Ababa

Afriart, Kampala

Aicon Contemporary, New York

Anthony Gallery, Chicago

El Apartamento, Havana, Madrid

Bill Arning Exhibitions, Kinderhook

Baert Gallery, Los Angeles

Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam

Louis Buhl & Co., Detroit

CARVALHO PARK, Brooklyn

Jonathan Carver Moore, San Francisco

Cob, London

Dreamsong, Minneapolis

Duran | Mashaal, Montréal

EUROPA, New York

Fragment, New York

Geary, Millerton, New York

Gether Contemporary, Copenhagen

The Hole, New York, Los Angeles

Johansson Projects, Oakland

Jupiter, Miami Beach

Efraín López, New York

Make Room, Los Angeles

Martin Art Projects, Cape Town

MICKEY, Chicago

THE MISSION PROJECTS, Chicago

Montague Contemporary, New York

Moosey, London, Norwich

Marisa Newman Projects, New York

NOME, Berlin

Patel Brown, Toronto, Montréal

Povos Chicago, Chicago

Niru Ratnam, London

Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood

SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook

SGR Galería, Bogotá

Chris Sharp Gallery, Los Angeles

TERN, Nassau

Hannah Traore Gallery, New York

VERVE, São Paulo

Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv, Miami

WILDING CRAN GALLERY, Los Angeles

Zielinsky, Barcelona, São Paulo



PROFILE

Chambers Fine Art, New York

Dep Art Gallery, Milan, Ceglie Messapica

Thierry Goldberg Gallery, New York

Michael Janssen, Berlin

Kalashnikovv Gallery, Johannesburg

KORNFELD GALERIE BERLIN, Berlin

Kravets Wehby Gallery, New York

LnS GALLERY, Miami

LUCE GALLERY, Turin

walter maciel gallery, Los Angeles

Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

Newzones, Calgary

Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Spinello Projects, Miami

Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York

Maximillian William, London

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York

Editions + Books

ART FOR CHANGE, New York

F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, Chicago

Flying Horse Editions at University of Central Florida, Orlando

Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago

Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland

Manneken Press, Bloomington

Normal Editions at Illinois State University, Normal

Powerhouse Arts, Brooklyn

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Stoney Road Press, Dublin

Swivel Gallery, Brooklyn

Wildwood Press LLC, St. Louis

Special Exhibitions

AMFM, Chicago

Aperture, New York

Art Design Chicago / Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

Artadia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco

Arts of Life – Circle Contemporary, Chicago, Glenview

BLANC GALLERY, Chicago

Center for Native Futures, Chicago

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

The Conservation Center (TCC), Chicago

Contour Art Gallery, Vilnius

CPS Lives, Chicago

The De Looper Foundation, Washington, DC

Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago, Chicago

FRONT International, Cleveland

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

OSMOS, New York, Stamford

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago