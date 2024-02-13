EXPO CHICAGO Releases List of 2024 Exhibitors - First Since Frieze Acquisition
On this first day of February we can feel spring drawing closer. It's fitting that today the exhibitor list for the 11th edition of EXPO CHICAGO was announced 10 weeks before the fair returns to the city April 11–14, 2024.
In 2023 Frieze acquired the fair, founded by Tony Karman. This spring's exhibition will be the first edition since the acquisition by a global fair company, but EXPO will continue to be directed by Karman, President and Director. The international art fair landscape is ever-changing, but like always we are looking forward to EXPO's return this spring. Visitors will once again flock to Navy Pier to what's new in the art world, and when they leave the fair floor they are invited to explore the city's own cultural scene and to make valuable and educational connections in the area's galleries, museums and inspiring spaces.
– CGN
CHICAGO — EXPO CHICAGO reveals the participating exhibitors for the 2024 edition, taking place April 11 – 14, 2024 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). The upcoming fair will be the first edition as part of Frieze, welcoming more than 170 leading galleries from 29 countries and 75 cities to Chicago.
“We are pleased to present the 2024 edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the first since joining Frieze,” said Kristell Chadé, Executive Director of Frieze Fairs. “Building on a strong foundation, Frieze has collaborated with EXPO CHICAGO to showcase an elevated experience for visitors and exhibitors alike. Through its robust international network of galleries and collectors, Frieze is committed to supporting EXPO CHICAGO’s continued success.”
“The fair contributes greatly to Chicago’s rich cultural community, and its longstanding connection to the city makes it an important convening moment for arts patrons, curators and collectors in the United States,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “We are excited to welcome the many new and returning galleries to Chicago for our eleventh edition as, together, we will showcase the best that our city has to offer.”
Almost 100 exhibitors are returning to EXPO CHICAGO from last year, including Corbett vs. Dempsey (Chicago), DOCUMENT (Chicago, Lisbon), Rhona Hoffman Gallery (Chicago), Kasmin (New York), Michael Kohn Gallery (Los Angeles), Shulamit Nazarian (Los Angeles), Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels), Galerie Poggi (Paris), Nara Roesler (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York), Cristea Roberts (London), and Vielmetter Los Angeles (Los Angeles).
Nearly 30 exhibitors are returning after a hiatus, including El Apartamento (Havana, Madrid), Haines (San Francisco), Harper’s (New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles), Edwynn Houk Gallery (New York), Mariane Ibrahim (Chicago, Paris, Mexico City), Perrotin (Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai, Los Angeles), Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York), and Cristin Tierney Gallery (New York).
More than 49 exhibitors are new additions for the 2024 exposition. Highlights include Donald Ellis Gallery (New York, Vancouver), Les Enluminures (Chicago, New York, Paris), Thomas Gibson Fine Art (London), Hakgojae Gallery (Seoul), Jack Hanley Gallery (New York, East Hampton), Labor(Mexico City), Niru Ratnam (London), and Hannah Traore Gallery (New York).
The 2024 edition will once again present its core Galleries section, alongside focused presentations and projects including EXPOSURE, PROFILE, Editions + Books, and Special Exhibitions.
EXPOSURE, curated by Rosario Güiraldes, Curator of Visual Art at the Walker Art Center, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger installed on the main floor of the exposition. PROFILEpresents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.
The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints, and more. Special Exhibitions presents presentations and site-specific work by non-profit organizations throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.
2024 EXHIBITORS – Galleries
193 Gallery, Paris, Venice
ACA Galleries, New York
Allouche Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Galería Artizar, Canary Islands
Ascaso Gallery, Miami
Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn
Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix
Casemore Gallery, San Francisco
Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Santa Fe
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv
Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon
La Cometa, Bogota, Madrid, Medellin, Miami
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London
Cristea Roberts, London
CURRO, Guadalajara
DC Moore Gallery, New York
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon
EBONY/CURATED, Cape Town, Franschhoek
Donald Ellis Gallery, New York, Vancouver
ENGAGE Projects, Chicago
Les Enluminures, Chicago, New York, Paris
Everard Read, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Franschhoek, London
Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York
Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels
Forum Gallery, New York
Freight+Volume, New York
Friedrichs Pontone, New York
Thomas Gibson Fine Art, London
Haines, San Francisco
Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul
half gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York, East Hampton
Harper’s, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
HESSE FLATOW, New York, Amagansett
HEXTON Gallery, Aspen
Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, London, Berlin, West Palm Beach, Schloss Goerne
Bill Hodges Gallery, New York
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York
Hunter Dunbar Projects, New York
Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris, Mexico City
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Santa Fe
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Galerie Judin, Berlin
Kasmin, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit
Michael Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles
Galerie Carole Kvasnevski, Paris, New York
Labor, Mexico City
LEE & BAE, Busan
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Library Street Collective, Detroit
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville
MAĀT, Paris
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
moniquemeloche, Chicago
Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels
Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg
Galerie Myrtis, Baltimore
NIL Gallery, Paris
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York, Santa Fe
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Pablo's Birthday, New York
Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai, Los Angeles
Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe
PIERMARQ*, Sydney
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Galerie Poggi, Paris
Pontone Gallery, London
Revolver Galeria, Lima, Buenos Aires, New York
Galerie Richard, Paris
Galerie Robertson Arès, Montréal
Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Arthur Roger Gallery, New Orleans
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles
Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Paris, New York
RYAN LEE Gallery, New York
SARAI Gallery, Tehran, Mahshahr
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
SEIZAN Gallery, New York, Tokyo
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami
Sous Les Etoiles, New York
Southern Guild, Cape Town, Los Angeles
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London
Tandem Press, Madison
Taylor | Graham, New York, Greenwich
Duane Thomas, New York
Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Galerie Oliver Waltman, Paris
Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis
Yares Art, New York, Santa Fe, Beverly Hills
Timothy Yarger Fine Art | YARGER PROJECTS, Los Angeles, New York
Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Dubai, Luxembourg, Paris
EXPOSURE
56 HENRY, New York
65GRAND, Chicago
Abattoir, Cleveland
Addis Fine Art, London, Addis Ababa
Afriart, Kampala
Aicon Contemporary, New York
Anthony Gallery, Chicago
El Apartamento, Havana, Madrid
Bill Arning Exhibitions, Kinderhook
Baert Gallery, Los Angeles
Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam
Louis Buhl & Co., Detroit
CARVALHO PARK, Brooklyn
Jonathan Carver Moore, San Francisco
Cob, London
Dreamsong, Minneapolis
Duran | Mashaal, Montréal
EUROPA, New York
Fragment, New York
Geary, Millerton, New York
Gether Contemporary, Copenhagen
The Hole, New York, Los Angeles
Johansson Projects, Oakland
Jupiter, Miami Beach
Efraín López, New York
Make Room, Los Angeles
Martin Art Projects, Cape Town
MICKEY, Chicago
THE MISSION PROJECTS, Chicago
Montague Contemporary, New York
Moosey, London, Norwich
Marisa Newman Projects, New York
NOME, Berlin
Patel Brown, Toronto, Montréal
Povos Chicago, Chicago
Niru Ratnam, London
Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood
SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook
SGR Galería, Bogotá
Chris Sharp Gallery, Los Angeles
TERN, Nassau
Hannah Traore Gallery, New York
VERVE, São Paulo
Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv, Miami
WILDING CRAN GALLERY, Los Angeles
Zielinsky, Barcelona, São Paulo
PROFILE
Chambers Fine Art, New York
Dep Art Gallery, Milan, Ceglie Messapica
Thierry Goldberg Gallery, New York
Michael Janssen, Berlin
Kalashnikovv Gallery, Johannesburg
KORNFELD GALERIE BERLIN, Berlin
Kravets Wehby Gallery, New York
LnS GALLERY, Miami
LUCE GALLERY, Turin
walter maciel gallery, Los Angeles
Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
Newzones, Calgary
Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami
Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami
Spinello Projects, Miami
Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York
Maximillian William, London
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York
Editions + Books
ART FOR CHANGE, New York
F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside
Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, Chicago
Flying Horse Editions at University of Central Florida, Orlando
Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago
Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland
Manneken Press, Bloomington
Normal Editions at Illinois State University, Normal
Powerhouse Arts, Brooklyn
René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL
Stoney Road Press, Dublin
Swivel Gallery, Brooklyn
Wildwood Press LLC, St. Louis
Special Exhibitions
AMFM, Chicago
Aperture, New York
Art Design Chicago / Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago
Artadia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco
Arts of Life – Circle Contemporary, Chicago, Glenview
BLANC GALLERY, Chicago
Center for Native Futures, Chicago
Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago
The Conservation Center (TCC), Chicago
Contour Art Gallery, Vilnius
CPS Lives, Chicago
The De Looper Foundation, Washington, DC
Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago, Chicago
FRONT International, Cleveland
Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
OSMOS, New York, Stamford
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago