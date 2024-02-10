MoCP's Leap Night DARKROOM 2024

The Museum of Contemporary Photography's annual benefit takes place in a few weeks, and this year it has set the date for a once-every-four-year night, February 29. MoCP's highly-anticipated annual DARKROOM is an occasion for collectors, photographers and gallerists to gather to support and raise money for the museum's exhibitions as well as education and community engagement programs.

Last year's spring party saw 300 attendees and offered works by more than 45 artists, such as Krista Franklin, Marshall Brown and Guanyu Xu. The sale of works of art auctioned off raised more than $275,000 for the MoCP.

DARKROOM always features notable artists and art world figures who have made a difference not just to MoCP but to the wider cultural community. This year Dawoud Bey is to receive the Silver Camera Award. And the DARKROOM Honoree is Jason Pickleman and JNL Studio

DARKROOM's 2024 Co-Chairs are Eszter Borvendeg and Lincoln Schatz.

The event takes place at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center at 754 S. Wabash Ave.

Tickets, starting at $100 for artists and educators, are on sale now: giving.colum.edu/DARKROOM2024

Auction Artwork By:

Marzena Abrahamik

Kate Breakey

Alicia Bruce

Jorian Charlton

Barbara Crane

Barbara Diener

Jorge Ariel Escobar

Terry Evans

Janice Guy

Mark Edward Harris

Jessica Hays

Joseph Jachna

Barbara Kasten

Lewis Koch

Laura Letinsky

Deborah Luster

Aspen Mays

Cecil McDonald, Jr.

Tom Merilion

Nathan Miller

Sandro Miller

Claire Pentecost

Carrie Schneider

Lincoln Schatz

Matt Siber

Christina Seely

Leonard Suryajaya

Robert Stiegler

Bob Thall

Jan Tichy

EVENT DETAILS