MoCP's Leap Night DARKROOM 2024
By CGN Staff
The Museum of Contemporary Photography's annual benefit takes place in a few weeks, and this year it has set the date for a once-every-four-year night, February 29. MoCP's highly-anticipated annual DARKROOM is an occasion for collectors, photographers and gallerists to gather to support and raise money for the museum's exhibitions as well as education and community engagement programs.
Last year's spring party saw 300 attendees and offered works by more than 45 artists, such as Krista Franklin, Marshall Brown and Guanyu Xu. The sale of works of art auctioned off raised more than $275,000 for the MoCP.
DARKROOM always features notable artists and art world figures who have made a difference not just to MoCP but to the wider cultural community. This year Dawoud Bey is to receive the Silver Camera Award. And the DARKROOM Honoree is Jason Pickleman and JNL Studio
DARKROOM's 2024 Co-Chairs are Eszter Borvendeg and Lincoln Schatz.
The event takes place at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center at 754 S. Wabash Ave.
Tickets, starting at $100 for artists and educators, are on sale now: giving.colum.edu/DARKROOM2024
Auction Artwork By:
Marzena Abrahamik
Kate Breakey
Alicia Bruce
Jorian Charlton
Barbara Crane
Barbara Diener
Jorge Ariel Escobar
Terry Evans
Janice Guy
Mark Edward Harris
Jessica Hays
Joseph Jachna
Barbara Kasten
Lewis Koch
Laura Letinsky
Deborah Luster
Aspen Mays
Cecil McDonald, Jr.
Tom Merilion
Nathan Miller
Sandro Miller
Claire Pentecost
Carrie Schneider
Lincoln Schatz
Matt Siber
Christina Seely
Leonard Suryajaya
Robert Stiegler
Bob Thall
Jan Tichy