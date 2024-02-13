New Exhibitions Open February 2 - 5
Opening: Friday, February 2, 6 – 9 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Miranda Forrester: Interiorities
Exhibition begins February 2
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery
Opening: Friday, February 2, 6 – 9 pm
SoNa Chicago Art Gallery
Bianca Pastel: the desire to communicate vs the desire to hide
Opening: Friday, February 2, 5 – 8 pm
Vertical Gallery
David Shrobe: Natural Sovereignty
Opening: Saturday, February 3, 4 – 7 pm
moniquemeloche
Brittany Nelson: I can't make you love me
Opening: Saturday, February 3, 5:30 – 8 pm
PATRON
Lewis Alumni Art and Design Invitational
Exhibition begins February 5
Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University