New Exhibitions Open February 2 - 5

The Ruins

Opening: Friday, February 2, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Miranda Forrester: Interiorities

Exhibition begins February 2

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery

 

 

 

Landscapes / Cityscapes

Opening: Friday, February 2, 6 – 9 pm

SoNa Chicago Art Gallery

 

 

 

Bianca Pastel: the desire to communicate vs the desire to hide

Opening: Friday, February 2, 5 – 8 pm

Vertical Gallery

 

 

 

David Shrobe: Natural Sovereignty

Opening: Saturday, February 3, 4 – 7 pm

moniquemeloche

 

 

 

Brittany Nelson: I can't make you love me

Opening: Saturday, February 3, 5:30 – 8 pm

PATRON

 

 

 

Lewis Alumni Art and Design Invitational

Exhibition begins February 5

Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University

 

 

