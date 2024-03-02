What We're Reading: 2/26/24

$89 Million Can’t Fix Her Mistakes

“I haven’t made many mistakes,” Louise Blouin said soon after her compound in the Hamptons was sold out from under her in a bankruptcy auction. “You can’t judge someone because they have an issue once in their life. I’m sure Steve Jobs didn’t have a perfect track record.”

Ms. Blouin, who grew up in a small town in Quebec, rose to the top tiers of society in New York and London a little more than two decades ago. She made a name for herself as an art-world mogul and a host of heady salons and glittering parties filled with artists, scientists, dignitaries and billionaires. But her time as a power player seemed to come to an end on Feb. 13, when she entered a drab bankruptcy courtroom in Central Islip, N.Y.

Via NYT

Jon Langford is photographed with two of his paintings currently on exhibit at The Dime, 1513 N. Western Avenue.Bob Chiarito/For the Sun-Times

Jon Langford art exhibit at Tony Fitzpatrick’s studio a full-circle moment

The opening of an exhibition of musician and artist Jon Langford’s paintings at The Dime, 1513 N. Western Avenue, is a full-circle moment for Langford and artist and gallery owner Tony Fitzpatrick, who hosted Langford’s first exhibition back in 1993 — five years after meeting him for the first time.

Via Chicago Sun-Times

Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the six-part BBC series Pride and Prejudice (1995). Photo courtesy of Kerry Taylor Auctions.

Colin Firth’s Infamous Wet Shirt From ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Is Now Up for Grabs

If you’ve watched an English period drama over the past 60 years, there’s a good chance you’ve admired John Bright’s handiwork. From Nicole Kidman in The Portrait of a Lady (1996) to Emma Thompson in Howards End (1992) to Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland (2004), the British costume designer has long been a Hollywood go-to for meticulously crafted period costumes.

With the Octogenarian’s career winding down, Bright has invited Kerry Taylor Auctions to pick through the vast collection of costumes created by his company Cosprop ahead of a charity auction.

Among the most anticipated lots is the “wet shirt” Colin Firth wore in the BBC series Pride and Prejudice (1995).

Via Artnet