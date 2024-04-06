CGN Art World Recap: 3/29/24

Barbara P. Jones

John David Mooney Foundation Founder Barbara P. Jones Has Died

The John David Mooney Foundation announced the passing of Barbara P. Jones on March 21, 2024, in Urbana, Illinois.

Barbara dedicated her life to the work and mission of the John David Mooney Foundation since its establishment in 1981. She was founder, director, and administrator for the Foundation, handling day-to-day management of its operations, art exhibits, public relations, development, and events.

For fifty years she assisted Chicago artist John David Mooney professionally and personally in his numerous large-scale sculpture installations in Chicago, Urbana, Illinois, the Olympics Games in Atlanta, and international exhibits in Croatia, Italy, Malta, Scotland, Spain, and the Vatican.

Barbara will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and the arts community she served. Her legacy will prevail through the lives she touched and the indelible mark she made on the cultural landscape in Chicagoland and beyond.

Les Enluminures offers one of the largest and most wide-ranging inventories of Books of Hours in the world.

The gallery's Spring Books of Hours Update gathers a group of impressive and richly illuminated manuscripts from a range of countries. Highlights include the Hours of Johannes Meckis, a sumptuous manuscript made for a nun who is depicted within the pages, and a ravishing Horae by one of the leading illuminators in Paris at the time of English occupation.

Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency Announces the Hold Space Grant for Artists of Color.

Ox-Bow School of Art & Artists’ Residency has launched a new opportunity for BIPOC artists and creatives to utilize Ox-Bow’s campus and facilities via the Hold Space Grant for Artists of Color. Artists of any discipline, writers, curators, teachers, arts administrators, and Ox-Bow Alumni are encouraged to apply. The grant supports individuals or groups of up to twenty for any length of time from one to seven nights. The dates available for the Hold Space Grant in 2024 are September 4–11.

Applications are open now and close June 16, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. EST. The grant provides participants with a communal living experience on Ox-Bow’s 115-acre campus, including meeting space, outdoor activities and studio access in Saugatuck, Michigan. Lodging, three meals per day, use of public buildings, and support in our studios are provided.

