MCA Is Selling Limited Edition Hebru Brantley Figures

Who needs to chase down more brightly colored Stanley cups, when instead you can get ready to pull the trigger on a much more limited edition Hebru Brantley Power Duo? Mark your calendar for March 13th at 11:00 am (CST)

The MCA Store announced that they are selling Hebru Brantley's Power Duo, available in three separate colors next week. The Power Duo is sold online only with limited stock availability. The MCA didn't disclose the pricing for the duos.

The '89 colorway is an edition set of 225, and the '66 and Japan colorways are an edition set of 325. Each set includes a 15.5" SUPA figure and 17" LIL WONDA figure. All Power Duo sets are limited to one set of each colorway per customer.

Hebru Brantley creates narrative-driven work revolving around his conceptualized iconic characters. Brantley utilizes these characters to address complex ideas around nostalgia, the mental psyche, power, and hope. The color palettes, pop-art motifs and characters themselves create accessibility around his layered and multifaceted ideas. Through his characters, Brantley seeks to reassess contemporary culture and mythology through the lens of Afrofuturism.