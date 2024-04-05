CGN Art World Recap: 4/1/24

Driehaus Museum Renovation Continues

Last week the museum team conveyed the nearly nine foot sculpture, The Archer, up to the 6th Floor balcony. The renovation work is 94% complete and they are making plans for a grand opening. Stay tuned for more details.

The museum also announced that you can enjoy a springtime view of the Driehaus Museum all year, with artist Harper Veresiuk's watercolor interpretation of the 1883 Nickerson Mansion. Available as prints and magnets in the museum store.

‘A Night At Mr. Kelly’s’ At The Newberry Offers Trip Back To Days Of Storied Chicago Nightclub

Have you ever wished you could have seen Ella Fitzgerald live on stage, singing Gershwin tunes? Laughed at Bob Newhart’s Abraham Lincoln public relations man bit in person when he was an up-and-coming comic? Visited a dark, smoky and swinging nightclub in mid-20th century Chicago with a two-drink minimum, surrounded by hip luminaries?

If you visit “A Night at Mr. Kelly’s,” the new exhibition at the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton Ave., you’ll get as close as you can in 2024 (short of a VR machine).

The exhibition, which opens Thursday, offers a multitude of artifacts and oral histories to help craft what life was like in one of the city’s coolest nightclubs in the 1950s and ’60s.

Via Block Club Chicago

City Announces Headliners for Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the first round of special programming for the City’s Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (July 18–21). Scheduled to take place almost exactly 20 years since the Park’s official opening on July 16, 2004, this four-day free celebration features award-winning headliners, activities for families and youth, workouts, new public art, dance performances, and concerts— presented by DCASE with the Grant Park Music Festival, Millennium Park Foundation, and others. This special anniversary programming will be in addition to the annual music festivals, film and music series, workouts, family programming and more offered season-long in Millennium Park—the #1 attraction in the Midwest and among the top 10 most-visited sites in the United States.

“Millennium Park is where we showcase the best of our city’s vibrant arts, culture, and talent from across the globe,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “I look forward to celebrating the Park’s milestone anniversary and its unrivaled art, architecture, and cultural events with unforgettable free programming all summer long.”

