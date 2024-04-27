The MCA's Día del Niño (Day of the Children) Celebration Brings Art Into Neighborhoods

CGN Staff via PR

On a quiet Monday morning in a sunny room inside the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago, a lineup of City, political and nonprofit figures gathered to share details about the museum's Día del Niño (Day of the Children) celebration. With representatives from the Mayor's office on hand, the gathering was undoubtedly a positive event to boost due to its focus on bettering the lives of children in the city. A neighborhood program that encourages participation in the arts beyond the museum and the first bilingual family program outside of the MCA, Día del Niño joins the MCA’s ongoing, family-centered programs such as Family Day and Sensory-Friendly Mornings. This free, activity-filled event in Little Village will showcase local vendors, art, and performances at Saucedo Elementary School on April 27, 2024, from 11–2 pm.

Guests can register for free tickets via the ticketing link on the event’s web page.

The festival uplifts Chicago youth by celebrating their place in the city through artmaking, food, music, and dance and is organized by the MCA alongside the Chicago White Sox, Sueños Music Festival, Little Village Chamber of Commerce, the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican Consulate in Chicago, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Hispanic Congressional Caucus Institute, and the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation.

Families are invited to partake in a day of art and fun while learning about migrant experiences and the many communities that call Chicago home. Participating artists include Mr. Pintamuro, Salvador Andrade (CGN's spring cover artist!), Sabina Ángeles from The Jacobo María Ángeles Workshop in Oaxaca, and more. MCA Educators will also be present to facilitate activities. Drawings will take place during the celebration, with prizes such as two pairs of 2-day General Admission tickets to Sueños Music Festival, which runs from May 25 through 26, 2024.

Image credit: Jordan Fuller

"As we celebrate the Day of the Children, let us acknowledge the rich diversity that defines our youth. In nurturing an inclusive educational environment, we sow the seeds for a future where every child's unique background has the ability to build bridges of understanding that will strengthen the fabric of our global community,” said Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil of the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.

“The Latino Caucus Foundation is proud to work alongside the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in supporting events that use art as a vehicle for diverse and equitable spaces for Latino families, artists, and Chicago's cultural ecosystem. The Foundation is committed to supporting these accessible spaces, and we look forward to celebrating Día del Niño on April 27,” said Michael D. Rodriguez, Chairman of the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation, Alderperson of the 22nd Ward.

“Families are at the heart of our community, and their well-being is our top priority. Collaboration with community organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies is vital to ensure that every child has the tools to thrive, especially through family friendly activities like ‘Día del Niño,’” 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

“Celebrating the richness of culture and community is at the heart of our mission at the Little Village Chamber of Commerce. It's our utmost pleasure to join hands with the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago for their Day of the Children celebration. Our members embody the spirit of giving, and we're honored to have Los Comales generously donate food for this event,” said Jennifer Aguilar, Executive Director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

"Pilsen Chamber of Commerce and La Michoacana Premium is more than excited to be a part of the Día del Diño event with the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Children are the happiness in this world who bring smiles to our faces in times of great fear and strife. This event is important not only by sharing love with them through paletas, but also by sharing tradition through our ancestors' recipes from one generation to the next,” Noe Govea, Vice President of the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of La Michoacana Premium said in a joint statement with Evelyn Ortiz-Govea, co-owner of La Michoacana Premium.

"Investing in young minds and the next generation of Chicagoans, who are positioned to lift up our community and continue discovering ways to push progress, is essential. Día del Niño is an impactful route to help empower children in our neighboring Little Village community and provide the resources to help youth grow and thrive. The White Sox organization is proud to be a partner to bring this important program to life in Little Village," said Sheena Quinn, Chicago White Sox Senior Director of Public Relations.

“We at Choose Chicago are absolutely thrilled to support the Museum of Contemporary Art's Day of Children event at Saucedo Academy in Little Village. This initiative is a remarkable example of community engagement, bringing the spirit of the MCA directly into one of Chicago's most dynamic neighborhoods. It is so important to make art accessible to everyone and to help weave together the rich variety of cultures that makes Chicago such a uniquely vibrant place to live, work, and visit," said Rich Gamble, Interim President and CEO of Choose Chicago.

“Sueños Chicago is super happy and honored to be a part of Dia del Niño! Our hope is for every kid to know that there is no dream too big; every kid's dream is worth fighting for. Now let's celebrate todos los niños!" Said the Sueños Chicago Team.

"It’s truly an honor to be a part of this event at La Villita, hosted by the MCA. We are grateful to participate, and support the community that has supported us since day one,” said Javier Garcia and Nathalie Soli, founders of Big Mich.

