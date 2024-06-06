Driehaus Museum Reopens Landmark Murphy Memorial and Announces Free Visit Days in June

Driehaus Museum: Nickerson Mansion (left) and Murphy Auditorium (right)

CHICAGO (May 23, 2024) – Today, the Driehaus Museum, at Wabash and Erie, is proud to announce that its John B. Murphy Memorial Auditorium has received City of Chicago landmark designation. The Driehaus Museum is now comprised of two landmarked buildings – the 1926 Murphy Auditorium and the 1883 Nickerson Mansion. Following the Museum’s restoration of the historic building, it will officially reopen the Murphy Auditorium as part of its campus on June 21.

The restoration of the historic Murphy Auditorium began in summer 2023 and included restoring the main auditorium on the ground floor to its original grandeur, enhancing it with modern lighting, and creating a leveled, unified, and accessible seating area to make it a world-class venue for music, events, and programs that support the Museum’s mission and allow it to open its doors wider to the community. The project also renewed former office space above the auditorium to create a dynamic new Learning Center with art and maker studios, new offices, seminar rooms, and an 800-square foot outdoor terrace on the top floor. Summer programs on the campus will be kicked off with a weekend of free admissionincluding access to the exhibition Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective from Friday at 11AM, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, also ushering in the Museum’s expanded hours and added amenities

According to Driehaus Executive Director Lisa Key, “It is thrilling for us to complete this important renovation creating a new Museum campus, offering visitors not only an incredible museum of art, architecture, and design, but now a newly rejuvenated auditorium that will add a vital and dynamic public space to the cultural campus in Chicago that will continue toincrease the historical profile of this great city of architecture.” Key added, “It was museum founder, Richard H. Driehaus, who had the vision to combine these historic buildings into one museum campus. We are so happy this vision has come to fruition and now this expansion allows us to extend our work outward in the larger community.”

“It was a huge relief to learn about the Driehaus Museum expanding its campus into the adjacent Murphy Memorial. There are not many options for finding an appropriate re-use that would respect the historic character of such a monumentally scaled historic building while at same time providing a positive impact on the surrounding neighborhood,” said Tim Samuelson, the Cultural Historian Emeritus of the City of Chicago. “The Driehaus Museum has been a thoughtful community partner and valuable neighborhood asset for the past twenty years, and its expansion into the Murphy makes something great even greater!”

To become a more accessible and visible part of the community and Chicago’s cultural landscape, starting June 26, the Driehaus Museum will offer expanded hours and free admission on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7pm. The restoration project also refreshed the Museum’s amenities including a larger coat check and renovated bathrooms. Guests to the Museum will now enter through the Murphy’s Tiffany-designed doors at 50 East Erie, and the Museum’s address will officially change to 50 East Erie.

Antunovich and Associates and Bulley & Andrews, both of whom were involved in the extensive renovation of the Nickerson Mansion from 2003-2008, were the architecture and building partners for the Murphy Auditorium. The opening of the updated building will present a full suite of new programming tied to the Driehaus Museum’s strategic vision, along with a range of activities and events, both public and private, for the community.

ABOUT THE MURPHY AUDITORIUM

Located at 50 East Erie, the six-story, 32,193-square-foot French Renaissance-style building, purchased by the Driehaus Museum in 2022, was built between 1923 and 1926 by the American College of Surgeons. Designed by noted Chicago architects Benjamin Marshall and Charles E. Fox of Marshall and Fox, the Murphy was used originally to host meetingsand serve as a center for education in surgery. Its iconic exterior is Marshall’s interpretation of the double-columned, two-story façade and flanking entry staircase of the Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Consolation (1900) in Paris.

The building features a pair of cast bronze doors designed by Tiffany Studios at the front entrance, comprised of six panels depicting prominent figures in the history of medicine. It also has a towering, multicolored stained-glass window inside the auditorium. It was built as a memorial to founding member John B. Murphy, MD, FACS. Dr. Murphy was regarded worldwide as the greatest clinical educator of his generation, and known for performing a life-saving surgery on President Theodore Roosevelt in 1912.

SUMMER EXHIBITION

Chicago Collects: Jewelry In Perspective

May 23 to September 23, 2024

Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective is an exhibition of over two hundred pieces of rare and historically significant jewelry from the 17th century to the present, all from prominent Chicago collections. This first-of-its- kind exhibition includes a range of never-seen-before jewelry and decorative arts objects from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection alongside objects from the Chicago History Museum, the Field Museum, and the Lizzardo Museum of Lapidary Art, among loans from other Chicago collections. The exhibition is organized by jewelry historian and author Elyse Zorn Karlin, guest curator of the Museum’s popular 2015 exhibition Maker and Muse: Women and 20th Century Art Jewelry.

SUMMER PROGRAMS

Walking Chicago's Alleys

June 15, July 13, August 17, September 28, 11:00-12:30 pm

$35 General, $17 Student

Plenty can be learned by walking Chicago’s streets, but a whole hidden history can be seen in its alleys. Visitors can discover how Chicago became the alleyway capital of the country, dig into the history of urban trash, and see Chicago architecture from a new perspective on this alleyway walking tour. Curator and historian Madeline Crispell will trace a route through the Gold Coast and end at the Driehaus Museum, covering everything from how activists like Jane Addams worked to clean up the alleyways to how a new generation of green alleys can help the city adapt to a changing climate.

Brick of Chicago Summer Walking Tours

June 26 (6-7pm), July 17 (2-3pm), August 7 (6-7pm), September 4 (2-3pm)

$35 General, $17 Student

Will Quam is an architecture photographer and historian based in Chicago. In his popular walking tours, Quam shows visitors a variety of bricks and brick designs used in the city of Chicago. Quam leads a tour in the area around the Driehaus Museum, including the Medinah Temple and the Allerton Hotel.

Jewelry Heist Night: Murph the Surf Film Screening and Talkback

Wednesday, July 31, 5:30pm

$25 General, $15 Student

18+

​Throughout the run of Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective, the Driehaus Museum hosts ‘Jewelry Heist Night’ film screenings of classic heist films and talkbacks with film experts. The 1975 film Murph the Surf chronicles the audacious 1964 heist of the J.P. Morgan jewel collection from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Dubbed "The Greatest Jewel Heist of the 20th Century," the film will be introduced by Chicago Collects guest curator, Elyse Karlin, who will set the context for the film with a primer on the visuals and narrative.

Jewelry Heist Night: Topkapi Film Screening and Talkback

Thursday, August 15, 5:30pm

$25 General, $15 Student

18+

Throughout the run of Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective, the Driehaus Museum hosts ‘Jewelry Heist Night’ film screenings of classic heist films and talkbacks with film experts. In the 1964 film Topkapi, the elegant thief Elizabeth Lipp and the cunning criminal mastermind Walter Harper join forces to orchestrate the heist of a lifetime: the theft of an emerald-encrusted dagger housed within Istanbul's prestigious Topkapi Palace. The film will be introduced by School of the Art Institute Professor Bruce Jenkins, who will set the context for the film with a primer on the creative team behind the film.

Jewelry Heist Night: Ocean’s Eight Film Screening and Talkback

Monday, September 16, 5:30pm

$25 General, $15 Student

18+

Throughout the run of Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective, the Driehaus Museum hosts ‘Jewelry Heist Night’ film screenings of classic heist films and talkbacks with film experts. In the stylish and empowering Ocean’s Eight (2018) starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, Debbie Ocean leads an elite, all-female team of thieves and experts in a daring scheme. Their target: the dazzling $150 million diamond necklace adorning the neck of the glamorous actress Daphne Kluger, set to make its debut at the prestigious Met Gala. The film will be introduced by School of the Art Institute adjunct Professor Patricia Erens, who will set the context for the film with a primer on the visuals and narrative.

ABOUT THE DRIEHAUS MUSEUM

The Driehaus Museum engages and inspires the global community through exploration and ongoing conversations in art, architecture, and design of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Its permanent collection and temporary exhibitions are presented in an immersive experience within the restored Nickerson Mansion, completed in 1883, at the height of the Gilded Age, and the Murphy Auditorium, built in 1926. The Museum’s collection reflects and is inspired by the collecting interests, vision, and focus of its founder, the late Richard H. Driehaus. For more information, visit driehausmuseum.org and connect with the Museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

