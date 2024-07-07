RNDD Fall Gallery Walk Planned for September 6, 2024

CGN Staff via PR

An event that has become a mainstay of the fall cultural calendar is the River North Design District's Annual Fall Gallery Walk. The 9th edition of the walk will be presented this year by Sherwin-Williams and will take place Friday, September 6, 2024, the opening of the fall art season in the River North gallery district. Showrooms will feature an array of fine artists and designer vignettes, along with special events throughout River North in area galleries and businesses.

Each participating showroom and art gallery will be exhibiting artwork created by some of the most influential artists in the art world today. This year, Chicago’s top designers will select their favorite art and create inspirational vignettes in each participating showroom.

During the Gallery Walk, all showrooms and galleries will be open extended hours from 5-8 pm. Some showrooms will be open on Saturday, September 7 (list to come). Temporary exhibitions in the showrooms will be on display through October 7. The event is free and open to the public except for the VIP kick off and after-party.

The walk begins with a VIP kick off party at The Luxury Bed Collection, 120 West Hubbard St, from 4:30-6pm. From 8-11pm, a safari themed after-party concludes the walk at Lightology, 215 West Chicago Ave, featuring special performances and an auction consisting of artist decorated illuminated Seletti primates. Tickets are $55 each per event in advance and will go on sale in July.

Participating showrooms for the walk include: Heritage Auctions, Oscar Isberian, ARMAZEM.design, Daltile, The Luxury Bed Collection, Lightology, Moblili Möbel, California Closets, TOTO, O’Brien Harris, 210 Design House, Artists Frame Service, bulthaup, Kohler Signature Store by Studio41, Studio41, Altalia Furniture, Roca Tile, Farrow & Ball, Molteni&C, Rimadesio and Poliform.

Participating designers include: Honsen Interiors, Navy Black Studio, Interiors by Francesca, Yamini Designs, Stone Textile Studio, Bridgette Haulenbeek Interiors, Xcēd Design Build, Hailey Lauren Designs, Epic Interiors, Zach Hayes Design, KP Home, En Masse Architecture and Design, VF Interiors, Elizabeth Krueger Design, Unpatterned, the workshop design studio, SKIN Interior Design, Tom Stringer Design Partners, KBS Interior Design, Beige by Michael Morganti, and MegMade.

Participating Art Galleries and consultants include: Alma Art + Interiors, Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, Jean Albano, City Haus Chicago, and gallery 1871. Special exhibition featuring DIFFA Art for Life Pop Up with artists Samantha Haring, Jeff Cote, and Ramin Takloo Bighash curated by Oliver Aguilar.

Artists include: Sam Goble, Michael Alan Kaskel, Martina Nehrling, Bobbi Meier, Seon Young Lee, Melissa Herrington and Sara Schneckloth, Steven Haulenbeek, Studio Heron, Sonya Benham, Dan Nelson, Michela Colognese, Diana Noh, Fontaine Scarelli, Adriana Miranda,

Jonathan Pliego, Opame Pop Up featuring artist Atelier Nue, Brenda Jackson, Donna Drapeau, Michiko Itatani, Marketa Sivek, Magdalena Krzak, Laurie Kwo, and Yaha.

RNDD announced it is partnering with Sherwin-Williams, Heritage Auctions, MDA Lites, Terrazzo & Marble Supply Co, Euro-Marble, LG Group, Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Hardly Water, Mammoth Distilling, Modern Luxury Interiors Chicago, Chicago Gallery News, Kennicott Brothers, Art Encounter, Illinois Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID IL), The Merchandise Mart, River North Residents Association, National Association of the Remodeling Industry, BIACG, SOAR, and WCA.

RNDD also shared plans to "party with purpose" and align with philanthropic partners Humble Design and the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation.

The event’s host committee includes: Dina Bair, WGN Newscaster, Daniel Kinkade, Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, Randy Fifield, Randy Fifield Modern Living, Jeffrey Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson Pictures, Nicole Flevaris, Kinzie Chop House, and Nina Mariano, Dom’s Chicago.

Check RNDD's website for periodic event updates.

About River North Design District

The River North Design District, founded in 2013, is a local community that boasts interior design offerings that are accessible to both designers and consumers. The showrooms carry everything from lighting, tile, plumbing, rugs, and kitchens to furnishings- everything one needs to create a one-of-a-kind haven. The participating showrooms pride themselves on providing a shopping experience that is both unique and personalized. Each showroom is located on street level, which allows customers to stroll along and enjoy the neighborhood. Please visit https://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com for more information.