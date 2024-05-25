Summer Art Festival Season Comes to Chicago and the Suburbs

Randolph Street Market

In spite of cicadas most of us will look for any excuse to be outside this summer, and one way to take advantage of these beautiful short months is to combine your outings with some art viewing. Find that right work of art or vintage treasure and you can hold on to summer long after August.

There is a strong lineup of everything from block parties to street festivals, to a suburban mural celebration and an internationally famous vintage market. Below we list a handful of markets, art fairs and events that you want to put on your calendar.

Happy summer!

– CGN

• Randolph Street Market – West Loop

May 25 and 26, 10am-5pm

Advance ticket rates available

RSM Festival kicks off with the 2024 Outdoor+Indoor Summer Season Opener Garden Party this Memorial Day weekend. Experience 300 vendors in a European-style market with the best of unique vintage, antique & repurposed furniture, art, decor, ephemera, vintage fashion for men/women, fancy foods. Always a party but especially in nice weather!

• 57th Street Art Fair – Hyde Park

Saturday, June 1, 11–6

Sunday, June 2, 10–5

Admission is free

Kick off the summer at the first major art fair of the season, located in the beautiful Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The 57th Street Art Fair is for seasoned collectors as well as anyone new to the art scene. Meet friends, bring your family, enjoy the day at this historic, welcoming, fun event. All artists exhibiting at the Fair are stationed in their booths throughout the weekend to discuss their work. 180 artists are participating.

• International Mural Festival – Highwood, IL

June 6–9

Downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot

Join Celebrate Highwood as they launch a new event throughout the City of Highwood in their first-ever International Mural Festival. A diverse base of 12 internationally renowned muralists will paint vibrant art installations on the exterior walls 12 building throughout Highwood.

In addition to 12 hand-selected artists, this all-ages festival will feature hands-on art activities for attendees, a live-mural art area with pieces to be auctioned off, live music, food and drink vendors, an outdoor bar, and a full carnival.

Event beneficiary is The Art Center of Highland Park.

Artists include: Chicago area artists include: Ruben Aguirre. Asend One, Anna Murphy, Dont Fret, E Lee, and Stuk One, as well as AL DIAZ and Chris RWK of NYC, Eelco from The Netherlands, and other visiting artists including Epic Uno, Wane COD, Zimad, and more.

• Evanston Made, First Saturdays and Plein Air Festival – Evanston, IL

June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7

Evanston Made hosts First Saturday Evanston Art Events, a self-guided exploration of Evanston’s Creative Community, featuring art on display at venues across Evanston. Shop for handmade goods, meet small business owners, enjoy a delicious meal, learn to sketch and make art Friends.

Also taking place is the third annual Evanston Plein Air Festival. Artists are invited to paint in the Plein Air style, all over Evanston for a week, capturing the beauty of Evanston’s natural environment, favorite landmarks and built environment. July 13–21, 12pm - 5pm

• Old Town Art Fair – Old Town

Saturday, June 8, 10am–7pm

Sunday, June 9, 10am–6pm

Don't plan on driving and parking anywhere nearby.

$12 donations requested. Kids are free.

In operation since the late 1950s, this familiar fair + urban party takes place in the heart of the charming Old Town Triangle Historic District and is at the heart of Old Town's deep artistic history. This year there will be 200+ nationally acclaimed artists, an estimated 30,000 art lovers, a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.





• Gold Coast Art Fair – Michigan Ave./Loop

Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10am–5pm

This fair is a 66 year Chicago tradition, the Gold Coast Art Fair in Chicago’s Grant Park. Browse thousands of art pieces from 250 artists and also enjoy live music and food and drink stations. You can even try your own hand at making art and help your kids get inspired in the Kids Art Zone with art projects, face painting and more. Attendees are also invited to bring their gently used art where it will be donated to Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furnishings and art to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing.

All surrounding streets and garages are open for Gold Coast Art Fair visitors. The fair will not be effected by NASCAR street closures.

• Bucktown Arts Fest – Bucktown

August 24 and 25

Free

A neighborhood tradition, this entirely volunteer run fair that began in the '80s gives all proceeds to fund, develop and support arts education programming at Holstein Park and in the Bucktown/Wicker Park neighborhoods. What began as four artists showing their work in the park has grown into a community tradition that hosts an estimated 30,000 people each year. The fest is free to the public, with no gates and no donation request.