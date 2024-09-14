CGN Art World Recap: 6/18/24

McCormick's New Space in West Town is the former location of Mongerson Gallery, which recently moved back to River North

Tom McCormick is Moving His Gallery From West Loop to West Town

Over the weekend McCormick shared, "After 24 years in the West Loop, iIn July we will be leaving our grand gallery for a new Grand Gallery, in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. We will be joining the area's other expat relocators such as Rhona Hoffman, Corbett vs. Dempsey, Patron and Andrew Rafacz. After July 12 we will be open by appointment only until we reopen in our new space after Labor Day.

Watch for the opening exhibition in the new location on September 12, Mud Time: And Other Forces of Nature, new paintings by John Santoro."

Mariane Ibrahim Announces New Curatorial Director

Mariane Ibrahim is pleased to announce Marisol Rodríguez as the Curatorial Director of the gallery’s three locations: Paris, Chicago, and Mexico City. Marisol Rodríguez will be based in Paris and will spearhead the gallery’s curatorial vision across the three spaces, and enhance the gallery’s relationships with museums and institutions, particularly in Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

More here

Millennium Park's Full 20th Anniversary Schedule Announced

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the full slate of programming for the City’s Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (July 18–21), presented by Capital One. Scheduled to take place almost exactly 20 years since the Park’s official opening on July 16, 2004, this four-day free celebration features award-winning headliners, activities for families and youth, dance performances, new public art, and concerts.