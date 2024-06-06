CGN Art World Recap: 6/3/24

Judy Ledgerwood to Be Represented by GRAY in New York, In Addition to Global Rep by Rhona Hoffman

GRAY announced it is pleased to welcome Judy Ledgerwood to the gallery’s roster of artists. In a painting career spanning four decades, Ledgerwood has confronted and expanded the history of abstract painting by decentering perceptions of its neutrality and prioritizing visual engagement and pleasure.

GRAY will represent Ledgerwood in New York and globally alongside Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago. Ledgerwood’s first solo exhibition will open at GRAY New York in Fall 2025.

Mongerson Gallery Artists Part of Exhibition in Detroit

Mongerson Gallery is pleased to announce the inclusion of works by Charles McGee and Harold Neal in the upcoming exhibition Kinship: The Legacy of Gallery 7 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. The exhibition, to which Mongerson Gallery was honored to provide the loan of multiple works, highlights the cultural legacy of Gallery 7, one of the first galleries in Detroit dedicated to the work of Black artists. Founded by Charles McGee, Gallery 7 was active from 1970 through 1979, and was central in establishing Detroit's artistic legacy and place in the national Black Arts Movement.

The Art Center Highland Park to Host Late Night June 12

Late Night at the Galleries resumes Wednesday, June 12 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. when TAC opens up the outdoor lawn for these monthly summer events and invites anyone and everyone to hang out, listen to music, and peruse their art exhibits.

TAC's next Late Night will feature The Crossing Borders Music String Quartet and Nisa Pov, Resident Artist of the National Cambodian Heritage Museum. This will be an amazing night of new arrangements of Cambodian classics. Performances will include beautiful new arrangements made by Crossing Borders Music violinist Rasa Mahmoudian and overseen by Pov for the Cambodian Day of Remembrance.

Bring a blanket, dinner, lawn chairs, and enjoy a concert on the TAC Lawn.