Chicago Artists Coalition Announces Its 2024-26 CAC Residents

Via PR

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to announce their incoming cohort of Artist and Curatorial Residents for 2024-26!

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, I am excited to welcome this next group of creatives to the CAC community,” says Executive Director Brookes Ebetsch. “I cannot wait to see the connections that are made between this cohort, the collaborations that are sparked and the learning that takes place amongst us all. We, the CAC staff, board and alumni community look forward to the future we continue to create together!”

CAC looks forward to working with this group over the next two years. Stay tuned for more updates as we introduce you to our new residents over the coming months!

Incoming Curatorial Residents:

Francine Almeda, Gordon Fung, Sidney Garrett, Christine Magill, Christina Nafziger

Incoming Artist Residents:

Reevah Agarwaal, Cecilia Beaven, Chelsea Bighorn, Isaac Couch, an emard, Maryam Faridani, FÁTIMA, Jairo Granados-Cardenas, Eli Greene, Oriana Koren, Ruth Poor, Martha Osornio Ruiz, Nekita Thomas, bex ya yolk, Sangwoo Yoo

You can see all 5 groups of Artist and Curatorial Residents in the above composite.