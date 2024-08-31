Hyde Park Art Center's Artists Run Chicago Fund 2024 is live

The open call for Artists Run Chicago Fund 2024 is live!

Deadline: August 5

This unique regranting initiative, designed and administered by Hyde Park Art Center, has provided over one million dollars in support of the artist-run community in Chicago, and we’re still going. Since 2020, the ARC Fund has awarded one hundred and eighteen $8,000 grants to artist-run platforms, infusing Chicago’s contemporary art network with flexible financial support to strengthen their diverse and experimental programs.

This year, the Artists Run Chicago Fund (ARC Fund) seeks to award fifteen $8,000 unrestricted grants to artists-run platforms in Chicago. Grantees will be selected through a free, juried, open call.

The 2024 Artists Run Chicago Fund is generously supported by the Good Chaos Foundation, the Local South Foundation and The Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation.

APPLY NOW