Cleve Carney Museum of Art Announces “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World” Coming Summer 2025

Katsushika Hokusai: “The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Kanazawa oki nami ura),” from the series “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” (Fugaku sanjürokkei); Polychrome woodblock print (Nishikie), circa 1830-1832. Photo courtesy Edoardo Chiossone

Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa.

CCMA's next major summer art exhibition coming in 2025 is “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks from the Chiossone Collection.” The exhibition will feature over 50 original works by renowned artists from the Japanese Edo Period, along with a historical exhibit, children's area, and other educational and interactive installations throughout the MAC. The exhibition is organized by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in collaboration with The Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa, and with the support of MondoMostre.



The “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World” exhibition showcases over 50 original artworks by masters of Japan’s Edo Period (1603-1868). Works by acclaimed artists Hokusai and Hiroshige provide a window into life during a time when the City of Edo (present-day Tokyo) thrived as the center of Japan’s economy and culture.

“Art at this time was very intimate and focused on themes of performing arts, courtly life, nature, and the vibrant urban culture of Edo,” said CCMA Curator Justin Witte. “Now 200 years later, the striking and graphic style of these images still feels fresh and innovative, inspiring contemporary artists and illustrators.”

In addition to the artwork, the exhibition will include: a historical area and timeline with multi-media elements; an outdoor Japanese garden; a children’s Edo art & anime area with coloring pages and activities; an interactive Edo Experience with Shogun and Kabuki garments and more.“As with past major exhibitions, including ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ and ‘WARHOL,’ the creative teams and designers of McAninch Arts Center will create interactive exhibition experiences that help visitors connect with this enchanting era of Shoguns, Samurai and Geisha, that are rich educational experiences and special events that enhance understanding and appreciation of the Japanese Edo era,” said MAC Director and Executive Director Diana Martinez.

The exhibition is organized by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, with works from The Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoathat was originally collected by Edoardo Chiossone (1833-1898) and whose collection is known worldwide for the quality of art and its remarkable state of conservation. The featured Ukiyo-e collection on loan will be curated by Professor and art historian Rossella Menegazzo of The University of Milan as part of the larger exhibition at the MAC and CCMA, curated by Justin Witte.



Tickets for “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World” will be available soon. More information about this exhibition will be announced at a later date.

More Info