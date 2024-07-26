New Exhibitions and Events July 25–27 Part I

Closing Reception for David Lee Csicsko’s Exhibit MR. FANCY PANTS: A CELEBRATION OF LGBTQ+ ICONS

Friday, Jul 26, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

Robin Malpass: My Chicagos

Opening: Thursday, Jul 25, 6 – 8 pm

The gallery a+c architects

Field Day at Navy Pier

Saturday, Jul 27, 10 am – 3 pm

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art Pop up at Navy Pier

Tim Flynn | Colored Pencil Drawings + Sculptures

Opening: Saturday, Jul 27, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

Weekend Art Walk: West Town Murals

Saturday, Jul 27, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Join Lea Pinsky on a guided tour of murals along Chicago Avenue in West Town from Ashland Avenue to Damen Avenue

Art Encounter