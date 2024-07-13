Previews

New Exhibitions July 12 & 13 (Part I)

In Bloom

Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm

Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life)

 

 

 

 

Fear Is A Joke

Opening: Friday, July 12, 6 – 9 pm

T. Mari Gallery

 

 

 

 

 

Be of Love: Care in an Age of Discontent

Opening: Friday, July 12, 7 – 11 pm

Public Works

 

 

 

 

Hope: A Prelude

Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm

Hilton Contemporary

 

 

 

 

Human Resources | Group Show with Arts of Life

Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)

 

 

 

 

The Ground of Things: Aleksander Najda and Vasyl Savchenko

Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 9 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

 

 

 

 

 

Vera Klement: After A Life

Opening: Friday, July 12, 4 – 7 pm

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

