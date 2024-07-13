New Exhibitions July 12 & 13 (Part I)
Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm
Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life)
Opening: Friday, July 12, 6 – 9 pm
T. Mari Gallery
Be of Love: Care in an Age of Discontent
Opening: Friday, July 12, 7 – 11 pm
Public Works
Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm
Hilton Contemporary
Human Resources | Group Show with Arts of Life
Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 pm
Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
The Ground of Things: Aleksander Najda and Vasyl Savchenko
Opening: Friday, July 12, 5 – 9 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
Opening: Friday, July 12, 4 – 7 pm
Zolla / Lieberman Gallery