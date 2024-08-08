Rago Wright Partners to Launch Landry Pop Auctions

Travis Landry, Head of Landry Pop Auctions (LPA) (Photo: Business Wire)

Via PR

CHICAGO – Rago Wright is set to revolutionize the collectibles market with the launch of Landry Pop Auctions (LPA), led by renowned expert and TV star Travis Landry. This new venture will be the sixth stand-alone auction house under the Rago Wright umbrella, signaling the firm’s continued growth and diversification. With Travis Landry at the helm, LPA will introduce an exciting range of offerings in comics, toys, video games, and trading cards, as the collectible market continues to accrue significant value and attract new buyers.

Travis Landry, known for his roles on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow (2017 – present) and the Travel Channel’s Toy Hunter (2012-2014), brings his encyclopedic knowledge and passion for collectibles to LPA. His expertise in a range of culturally significant collectibles will expand Rago Wright’s offerings into new categories, providing services previously unmet within their network.

“Joining forces with Travis to form Landry Pop Auctions will revolutionize the collectibles market,” said Richard Wright, CEO of Rago Wright. “Travis’s extensive knowledge and passion for collectibles, especially in comics, toys, video games, and trading cards, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and diversification. His unmatched expertise will elevate our offerings and provide our clients with unparalleled auction experiences. We look forward to this new chapter and the incredible opportunities it will bring.”

Travis began his auction career at just 12 years old and since then, has handled numerous high-profile items, including a 1999 Pokémon Base Set Shadowless Booster Box that brought $100,000 at market, a Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 (11/61) CGC 8.0 which sold for $150,000 and a Marvel Comics Werewolf by Night #1 (9/72) CGC 9.8 which sold for $51,250. The latter two above-mentioned comics were from the collection of Kevin Willis, CFO of Ashland Inc., which was sold at auction on New Year’s Day of 2022 and was part of the 20-lot auction selling for a total of $900,000. Notably, Landry also handled the collection of Andy Yanchus, the project manager for Aurora (1965-1975) and colorist for Marvel Comics (1975-1992). His extensive experience and enthusiasm for discovering rare finds will be pivotal in driving LPA’s successes.

“Landry Pop Auctions will bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the auction industry,” said Travis Landry. “With my deep passion for and expertise in comics, toys, video games, and trading cards, and Rago Wright’s innovative stye and superior expertise, we will move the industry forward in new and exciting ways. I look forward to discovering and showcasing rare and extraordinary items, creating unparalleled auction experiences for collectors and enthusiasts alike.”

Over the past five years, Rago Wright has demonstrated significant growth through strategic acquisitions and market expansion. From the merger of Rago and Wright in 2019 to the recent acquisition of Poster Auctions International, the firm has continually broadened its scope. The addition of LPA further diversifies its portfolio, catering to modern collectors and enthusiasts.

Landry Pop Auctions will be launching its first auction in October. Interested in selling your collectibles? Connect with Travis at travis@landrypop.com.

About Rago Wright

Rago Wright is a network of independently owned art and design brands in the auction industry. Rago and Wright joined forces in 2019, followed by the addition of LA Modern Auctions (LAMA) in the fall of 2021, and in 2022 Toomey & Co. joined the firm. Together, the company brings $100+ million in annual sales, has a team of 100, and more than a century of combined business experience. With a national coast-to-coast presence, shared clientele, technology, innovation, and creativity, alongside expertise and shared passion, Rago Wright is uniquely positioned to serve a global audience while maintaining a strong independent voice in the world of art and design.

About Landry Pop Auctions

Landry Pop Auctions (LPA) is a vibrant new auction brand tailored for modern collectors passionate about comics, toys, pop culture, and more. Led by Travis Landry, LPA combines deep expertise with a passion for exceptional collectibles, hosting exciting sales in Lambertville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.