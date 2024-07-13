Tony Fitzpatrick Announces Final Show for The Dime

By CGN STAFF

Artist Tony Fitzpatrick shared yesterday that this Friday Night, July 12, 2024 will be the final gallery opening at the Dime, an artist-focused exhibition space located at 1513 N. Western Avenue

Fitzpatrick emailed friends his message, saying The Dime has "a marvelous couple of Shows...Photographs by Daphne Walsh and paintings by Liz Laughlin...After 10 years it's time to go. The short reason is: I've gone out of business. I'll not blame anyone or anything other than the sad fact that I am a for-shit Businessman. I resisted taking any percentage of Sales because I believe that Artist's have enough economic disadvantages without imposing another one. I wish to thank my Landlord and friend Perry Casalino for the remarkably generous rent deal which allowed us to operate for 10 years -- Those of you who came through and added joy, laughter, and Goodwill to this place . The amazing Artists who taught me so much over this last decade. It was a joy...

Goodbye, Fare thee Well, and Amen...

Tony

Details on The Dime's Instagram account