What We're Reading: 7/22/24

Painter Jake Troyli is one of several local artists launching new projects ahead of Democratic National Convention. Troyli, whose star is on the rise, will create a 30-foot tall mural in Garfield Park for SkyArt, an arts nonprofit that runs free programs for kids.Taylor Glascock for WBEZ

Artist Jake Troyli is putting a big stamp on Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention

It’s just past 3 p.m. on a scorching July afternoon, and Jake Troyli watches as a group of elementary school children file into a studio space in a South Chicago community center. Standing at a formidable 6 ’10”, Troyli towers no less than two feet over most in the room at the SkyArt Center, but the additional inches don’t seem to keep his jitters at bay.

“I’m kind of nervous,” laughs Troyli. “I present to adults all the time, but it’s kind of intimidating to talk to kids.”

Via WBEZ

A Cheapskate in Chicago - NYT Frugal Traveler

One June morning, I went to see what the tourists were up to in Chicago, where I live. My mission was to join them while adhering to a strict travel budget. So I started with a free Chicago Greeter tour of the downtown Loop, ground zero for visitors and home to popular attractions like Millennium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Via NYT

New "Takeaway" Sculpture by Artist Tom Friedman Joins Chicago's CTA Public Art Collection at UIC-Halsted Station

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has unveiled its latest addition to the diverse array of public art found within its transportation corridors: a new sculpture titled "Takeaway" now graces the UIC-Halsted Blue Line station, delivering a whimsical nod to contemporary urban life by the figure of Hermes, the Greek messenger god, adeptly balancing a stack of take-out food containers on his head, the station located at the nexus of the bustling University of Illinois Chicago campus and the vibrant neighborhood of Greektown, which has long served as a confluence for travelers and local commuters alike.

Via Hoodline