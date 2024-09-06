CGN Art World Recap: 8/27/24

Edra Soto: GRAFT! opening in Central Park in New York Sept 4

Made from corten steel and terrazzo, Graft is a monument to working class Puerto Rican communi- ties and Soto’s first sculpture inspired by a specific house façade. Tables and seating invite visitors to enjoy a moment of rest, connection, and reflection. The sculpture creates a threshold, with one side representing a home’s exterior; the other, the more intimate atmosphere of an interior. The work’s ti- tle addresses Soto’s complex sentiments around migrating to Chicago while remaining connected to Puerto Rico. For Soto, feelings of dislocation are compounded by the island’s ambiguous status as an unincorporated territory of the United States. Graft opens connections between Puerto Rican com- munities across the city and reminds us of the centrality of the Caribbean to the history of New York City and the United States.

Details at Public Art Fund

Rashid Johnson. Photo by Joshua Woods via NYT

Rashid Johnson Will Have Career Survey at Guggenheim in 2025

Next spring, [Rashid] Johnson will get to take on the entirety of Wright’s dramatic rotunda in a midcareer survey that opens April 18 and remains on view through Jan. 18, 2026. Titled “A Poem for Deep Thinkers,” it will include almost 90 works in photography, video, film, mixed-media paintings, sculpture and installation that scale the space and explore themes of identity, social alienation and rebirth in ways both political and deeply personal.

Johnson's first solo show was in 2003 at moniquemeloche. The gallery shared on Facebook that works from that early history will be included in this monumental exhibition.

Via NYT

Various Project 270 posters

Nick Cave and Bob Faust Co-Design Project 270 Get Out the Vote Poster

Faust shared recently that he and partner artist Nick Cave are "proud to be part of this amazing group of artists creating a series of posters for Project 270, a national 'Get out the Vote' campaign created and sponsored by Mana Public Arts."

Details are on manapublicarts.com.project-270

Anyone can download the free digital poster and share it on socials as well as buy any of the 7 limited edition, Giclée fine art prints. Sales of these posters will help fund Project 270 2024 programs.

The Artists: Bony Ramirez, Hugo Crosthwaite, Machine Dazzle, Marilyn Minter, Nick Cave & Bob Faust, Vincent Valdez, Zaria Forman

Fine Line Creative Arts Center's Great Orb Hunt is back

In partnership with Forest Preserve District of Kane County Orb hunting season opens on September 5th and runs until September 30. Once again, handcrafted glass and ceramic orbs created by Fine Line Creative Arts Center artists will be hidden on trail edges for you to find.

150 orbs will be hidden in small batches five days each week at different times and on different days of the week. No announcement will be made when orbs are hidden, but an announcement will be made via social media when an orb has been found and registered. Finders keepers, but please, only one per person.

If you find an orb, please register your find by using the QR code, or by visiting https://buff.ly/45GlXt2 so we know how many are still left to find.