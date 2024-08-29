City of Chicago's Latest Public Art Takes a Trip on the El

Track(ed) Changes artists. Photo by Walter S Mitchell III, City of Chicago





Via PR

CHICAGO—Today, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced several public art projects to be completed this summer and fall, including a neighborhood murals initiative as well as unique artwork by Chicago artists on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Blue, Green, and Orange lines. The artist-designed CTA train wraps will be on display starting in mid-August, as will many of the neighborhood murals being created by mainly Chicago-based artists in collaboration with community organizations — to be installed at public sites in Humboldt Park, the West Loop, and Woodlawn/Washington Park. Additional murals will debut this fall in the Bronzeville, Edgewater, Mayfair, South Chicago, and Uptown communities. These new neighborhood murals will interpret themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and inclusion and will also celebrate Chicago’s Blues and House music legacies.

“Chicago is embracing public art as a defining characteristic of our city,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “My administration through DCASE is currently managing nearly 80 public art projects in airports, transit hubs, and other spaces — totaling $11 million in investments across 26 wards. We’re proud to share Chicago’s story and the power of the arts with residents in diverse communities across this great city, and with visitors from across the globe.”

“The new artist-designed train wraps are unique ‘moving murals’ on display throughout Chicago,” shared DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “Mayor Brandon Johnson and I believe that public art tells the story of our city — its beauty, its resilience, the soul of Chicago. We’re thrilled to be showcasing local artists and cultural communities on the CTA and with neighborhood murals.”

Pictured: Renderings of the artist-designed train wraps project, “Track(ed) Changes”

The artist-designed train wraps project, titled “Track(ed) Changes: Democracy runs through our neighborhoods,” is produced and project managed by the DCASE Public Art team in collaboration with the CTA—and curated by Chicago-based graphic designer and artist Bob Faust. Participating artists include: Brandon Breaux, Bob Faust, Kristoffer McAfee, Noel Mercado, Carlos Rolón, Esperanza Rosas, Territory, and youth artists with Urban Gateways.

Track(ed) Changes artist and curator Bob Faust. Photo by Walter S Mitchell III, City of Chicago





The aforementioned neighborhood murals initiative includes:

Bronzeville neighborhood (Martin Luther King Community Center) in collaboration with Dorian Sylvain Studio, LLC / Mural Moves; celebrating the legacy of the Blues in Chicago; by Chicago-based artist Arthur Wright

(Martin Luther King Community Center) in collaboration with Dorian Sylvain Studio, LLC / Mural Moves; celebrating the legacy of the Blues in Chicago; by Chicago-based artist Edgewater neighborhood (Edgewater Branch Library) in collaboration with the Chicago Public Art Group; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Brooklyn-based artist Tomokazu Matsuyama

(Edgewater Branch Library) in collaboration with the Chicago Public Art Group; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Brooklyn-based artist Humboldt Park neighborhood (Erie Division Street Health Center) in collaboration with Yollocalli Arts Reach; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Ceci Beavens

(Erie Division Street Health Center) in collaboration with Yollocalli Arts Reach; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Mayfair neighborhood (Mayfair Branch Library) in collaboration with Yollocalli Arts Reach; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Sentrock

(Mayfair Branch Library) in collaboration with Yollocalli Arts Reach; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist South Chicago neighborhood (Vodak-East Side Branch Library) in collaboration with Englewood Arts Collective; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Oscar Joyo

(Vodak-East Side Branch Library) in collaboration with Englewood Arts Collective; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Uptown neighborhood (Uptown Branch Library) in collaboration with the Chicago Public Art Group; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Max Sansing

(Uptown Branch Library) in collaboration with the Chicago Public Art Group; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist West Loop neighborhood (Office of Emergency Management & Communications/OEMC Garage) in collaboration with Englewood Arts Collective; celebrating House music and its influence; by Chicago-based artists Kayla Mahaffey and Rahmaan Statik

(Office of Emergency Management & Communications/OEMC Garage) in collaboration with Englewood Arts Collective; celebrating House music and its influence; by Chicago-based artists Woodlawn/Washington Park neighborhood (Bessie Coleman Branch Library) in collaboration with Dorian Sylvain Studio, LLC / Mural Moves; interpreting themes of democracy, civic duty, diversity, equity, and/or inclusion; by Chicago-based artist Kari Blak

Kari Blak mural, “Beyond the Pages” at Bessie Coleman Branch Library

Other DCASE Public Art project highlights scheduled for completion in Summer/Fall 2024 include: