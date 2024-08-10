What We're Reading: 8/5/24

Long-lost Andy Warhol portrait of Blondie singer Debbie Harry discovered in Delaware, going up for sale for potential millions

A long-lost Andy Warhol portrait of Blondie singer Debbie Harry from 1985 that has been hanging in rural Delaware, is going up for sale, we hear, for potential millions.

The Harry portrait — and a signed disk of 10 Warhol images — was created on an early home computer when Warhol was an ambassador for a now-defunct tech outfit.

Nearly 40 years ago, the famous artist signed on as a brand ambassador to early tech company Commodore and created a portrait of the “Heart of Glass” singer on an Amiga 1000 home computer as part of a promo at Lincoln Center.

Via New York Post

Chicago museums offering free admission days in August

The calendar has flipped to August and that means several Chicago museums are offering free admission this month for Illinois residents.

That includes the Art Institute. Visitors can get in Thursday at no charge, from 5-8 p.m.

And starting this week, the Shedd, Field Museum, and Adler Planetarium will all start rotating free dates into their calendars.

Via ABC 7

Chicago bus shelters showcase portraits of unsung neighborhood heroes

Art galleries can be found on the streets of Chicago this summer. All you have to do is look around, while waiting for the bus.

You might say, people are moved by the art. Wait for a CTA bus and you just might meet a hero.

The Unsung Heroes of Uptown are featured on bus shelters around the city.

Portraits, plus a QR code that connects the viewer to a detailed Chicago story.

Conceptual artist Hana Bleue Chaussette met each person, heard their story, recorded, painted them and brought them to the streets.

Via FOX 32