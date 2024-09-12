CGN Art World Recap: 9/9/24

Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed Clineé Hedspeth as Chicago’s Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in March.City of Chicago YouTube

Turnover, hiring freeze roil Chicago’s cultural affairs department under new commissioner Clinée Hedspeth

At least 13 staff members, including some top deputies, have departed Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) since March, according to public records and interviews. That means about 18% of the department has turned over in the six months since Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed a new commissioner.

A former DCASE employee who did not want to be named told WBEZ the internal culture of the department had become “discouraging” and “disconnected” under Hedspeth.

WBEZ made several requests to speak with Hedspeth. A DCASE spokesperson said she was not available for an interview and did not reply to emailed questions.

Via WBEZ

Obama Foundation Announces Julie Mehretu Work at Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Foundation announced the installation of an 83 ft. x 25 ft. commissioned work of art by world-renowned Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu. The piece, titled “Uprising of the Sun,” is now featured on the north facade of the future Obama Presidential Center’s Museum Building.



Inspired by President Obama’s remarks at the 50th anniversary of the marches from Selma to Montgomery, Mehretu’s “Uprising of the Sun“ is a vibrant series of 35 abstract, painted glass panels. The piece reflects on the historical context of President Obama’s legacy, and will inspire viewers and draw visitors to the Center on the South Side of Chicago.

Watch this video to learn more about Mehretu and Obama’s vision for the piece on the Presidential Center campus.

SoNa Call for Artists

SoNa Chicago invites artists to submit applications for a Group Show - Submissions Due Sept 20

Artists of all backgrounds and mediums are invited to participate in this call for art. Artists should reside within the Chicagoland area. The theme is open to interpretation by each artist. New or previously created works are welcome.

The exhibit will open on Friday, November 8, 2024 and run through Saturday, January 11, 2025. An opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM.

Submissions Due: Sept 20, 2024.

Details here.

Freeman's | Hindman Announces For the Love of Barnes: The Collection of Dr. Richard J. Wattenmaker

Freeman's | Hindman announced the upcoming auction of the Collection of Dr. Richard J. Wattenmaker on September 22, 2024.

This exceptional single-owner sale highlights Wattenmaker’s eclectic taste and profound knowledge in American and European Fine Art, Furniture, and Decorative Arts.

A revered scholar and curator, Wattenmaker's legacy includes roles at prestigious institutions such as the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art and the Barnes Foundation. His collection reflects a lifetime dedicated to art, featuring works by artists like William Glackens and Jean Hugo, along with remarkable examples of redware, stoneware, and ironwork.

Details