CXW 2024 Returns October 3-6

CXW 2023 Friday Kickoff dinner. Courtesy of Gertie. Photo: Kyle Flubacker.





By CGN Staff via PR

With the fall art season well underway, many in the art community are looking ahead to October's events in the galleries.

In late August Gertie, the civic and cultural agency founded by Abby Pucker, announced plans for its second annual Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW). Presented in partnership with EXPO CHICAGO, CXW aims to launch a city-wide mobilization of art galleries and creative spaces from October 3–6, spotlighting Chicago’s vibrant cultural landscape and artistic spirit for locals and visitors alike. CXW 2024 participants feature a range of galleries and arts spaces, noting the participation this year of Blanc Gallery, DOCUMENT, GRAY, Mariane Ibrahim, moniquemeloche, PATRON, Rhona Hoffman, and many more who have timed exhibitions to coincide with the weekend, extended hours, and organized special public programs.

Last year’s inaugural edition attracted approximately 5,000 attendees over three days, and this year's CXW 2024 plans to expand its footprint with 50 participating galleries. The weekend will bring together art collectors, enthusiasts, and local community members to engage with Chicago’s cultural community, helping artists and gallerists cultivate new collectors, broaden their audiences, and heighten global visibility for the local arts ecosystem.

CXW 2024 will feature citywide programming, including a partner kick-off dinner, a public Night Market Art Bazaar on Saturday night, a Mana Studio Crawl hosted by Stoodio, and more. CXW has partnered with local arts leaders to curate their own customized routes with recommendations on galleries, non-profits, and local businesses to visit throughout the weekend, providing a multitude of ways to experience the weekend’s citywide offerings. CXW routes will be curated by Scott Vincent Campbell (curator, ICI), Nick Cave (artist), Bob Faust (artist), Laura Lester (art advisor), S.Y. Lim (arts organizer), and Carla Acevedo-Yates (curator, MCA Chicago). Programming details and routes will be published on Gertie’s website in early September.

“Chicago has always been a place of unparalleled artistic production and creative talent, and our goal in forming CXW is to create a convening moment that galvanizes visual art spaces across our great city to work together to celebrate this ecosystem and forge new connections,” said Abby Pucker.

“EXPO CHICAGO is proud to partner with Gertie to further support Chicago’s rich cultural community, and showcase the diversity of our galleries, institutions, and artists,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “We welcome both local and visiting arts patrons to explore the many featured exhibitions and events that have been planned for CXW 2024 and to continue to take advantage of the creative excellence of our community year-round.”

