Emily Letourneau to Become Partner at Corbett vs. Dempsey On Gallery's 20th Anniversary

Via PR

It is with an abundance of pleasure that Corbett vs. Dempsey announces Emily Letourneau's partnership. Letourneau came on board CvsD in 2013 and has been a guiding force for the gallery over the last decade, working directly with artists and estates, helping construct and finesse the program in Chicago and elsewhere, and dealing with the complex management of the business as it grew over that period. Letourneau joins founders John Corbett and Jim Dempsey as a principal of the gallery just as CvsD dives headlong into its third decade with Hubcap Diamond Star Halo: Corbett vs. Dempsey at Twenty.

After a summer internship at MoMA in 1999, Letourneau began working at Donald Young Gallery, Chicago, where she directed all aspects of operating the legendary gallery. In spirit, Young's visionary program was a direct inspiration for Corbett and Dempsey when they began CvsD, and after Young tragically died in 2012, CvsD invited Letourneau to join them, which, after a brief stint at the Art Institute of Chicago, she did. Ever since, Letourneau has been instrumental in helping chart the course of the home exhibition schedule, art fair participation, and international interface of CvsD. She is an essential ingredient in the CvsD stew.

"I am so happy to enter this new phase of my relationship with CvsD. I feel fortunate to have connected with John and Jim following my time working with Donald Young, to have found two kindred spirits who share my enthusiasm for supporting artists and who do so with utter joy and integrity. It has been an honor to be embraced by the community John and Jim have built since 2004 and to combine my own relationships with artists, collectors and curators and forge new ones together. I look forward to many more years working with John, Jim and all our amazing colleagues at CvsD."

–Emily Letourneau