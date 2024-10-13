Fall Openings and Exhibitions: Wisconsin

Previews

How to Traverse a Vessel: Lauren Woods & Nikita Vishnevskiy

Opening: Friday, September 6, 5 – 8 pm

James May Gallery – Milwaukee, WI

 

Line to Form: Richard Hunt’s Prints and Sculpture

September 5–January 5, 2025

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA)

 

Up North

Opening: Friday, September 6, 5 – 8 pm

Kim Storage – Milwaukee, WI

 

Mad Dash: 50 Years of Arts/Industry

Thru January 12, 2025

John Michael Kohler Art Center – Sheboygan, WI

 

Zero Waste: Objects

Thru October 12

Racine Art Museum – Racine, WI

 

Lois Bielefeld: its own pristine devices

Thru October 12

OS Projects – Racine, WI

 

