Fall Openings and Exhibitions: Wisconsin
How to Traverse a Vessel: Lauren Woods & Nikita Vishnevskiy
Opening: Friday, September 6, 5 – 8 pm
James May Gallery – Milwaukee, WI
Line to Form: Richard Hunt’s Prints and Sculpture
September 5–January 5, 2025
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA)
Opening: Friday, September 6, 5 – 8 pm
Kim Storage – Milwaukee, WI
Mad Dash: 50 Years of Arts/Industry
Thru January 12, 2025
John Michael Kohler Art Center – Sheboygan, WI
Thru October 12
Racine Art Museum – Racine, WI
Lois Bielefeld: its own pristine devices
Thru October 12
OS Projects – Racine, WI