MCA Announces Fall 2024 Family Programming

Families participate in Family Day | Unfreeze, April 13, 2019. Photo: Grace Duval

CHICAGO—Today, the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Chicago announces its fall 2024 Family Day programming. Every second Saturday of the month, October through May, the MCA offers families free museum admission and interactive programming that redefines the way that youth and families explore and create art together. Family Day is an intentional time for families, both biological and chosen, to experience a fun and accommodating museum space that engages young visitors and their grown-ups through movement, artmaking, and learning activities.

In the upcoming 2024–25 season, Family Day will be packed with artist-led activities built on themes that include “Patterns & Portals” in October, “Screen Time” in November, and “Zines” in December. This year, Family Day Spanish-English bilingual facilitation will continue, as will the series’ longstanding engagement with artists. Families and youth will learn about art and community directly from artists including Sishi Wang, Niema Qureshi, DJ GIIVENS, and Norman Long.

The Family Day series is organized by Alicia Sandoval Vadillo, Manager of Student and Family Programs. Admission is free to Family Day attendees. ASL interpretation is provided. Visit mcachicago.org/family-day to find out more about Family Day and see dates for the upcoming season.

FAMILY DAY PROGRAMS

Family Day: Patterns & Portals

October 12, 2024 | 11 am—3 pm

Explore patterns and portals—and possibilities! This month, take inspiration from Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence to play with the magic of color and line. Join artist Sishi Wang in creating individual portals as we play with string, wire, beads, and more.

Family Day: Screen Time

November 9, 2024 | 11 am–3 pm

Join us on opening weekend of The Living End: Painting and Other Technologies, 1970–2020 to make some art in the digital world. Artist Norman Long will host an interactive sound performance in the theater. Also, DJ GIIVENS will put together an interactive installation for guests.

Families participate in Family Day | Pocket Con, December 9, 2023. Photo: Alexis Ellers.

Family Day: Zines!

December 14, 2024 | 11 am–3 pm

Hosted in collaboration with MCA's Teen Creative Agency and their annual Zine Fest, participants at December’s Family Day will be invited to make and read zines (small, DIY magazines).

The Teen Creative Agency is the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's cultural leadership program for teens ages 15–19 years old. TCA members come together from all over the Chicago area to gain access to artistic resources and transform the MCA into a place that builds community through events including Zinefest and 21Minus.

Family Day will continue on the second Saturday of each month into May 2025. Themes for the continued season include “Press Play” for January, “Comfy Cozy” for February, “Future Past” for March, “It’s Alive!” for April, and “Borderless Worlds” for May.