MoCP Announces 2024 Snider Prize Recipients

Today the Museum of Contemporary Photography announced the 2024 Snider Prize Winner, Claire Warden, and Snider Prize Honorable Mentions, Maximiliano Cervantes and Louis Roth.



The Snider Prize is a purchase award given to emerging artists in their final year of graduate study. The winner receives $3,000 and the two honorable mentions each receive $500. Their purchased work is added to the MoCP’s renowned permanent collection. Sponsored by Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider in 2013, the Snider Prize forms a part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to supporting new talent in the field of contemporary photography.

Claire Warden, Lespirit De Lescalier, 2023

2024 Snider Prize Winner

Claire Warden’s work engages questions of identity, representation, and language through abstraction and experimental image-making. Warden’s work resists definition as well as the hegemonic gaze and, instead, emphasizes opacity and illegibility. Warden’s work subverts the historical problematics of representation and agency in photography, particularly in addressing experiences of people of color.



Warden received the New Artist Society full merit scholarship from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2022, 2023, and 2024. She was a selected participant in the 2023 Review Santa Fe Symposium, the recipient of a Puffin Foundation Grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, as well as Phoenix’s Art for Good Grant. Warden earned an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2024 and holds a BFA in Photography and a BA in Art History, both from Arizona State University.



2024 Snider Prize Honorable Mentions

Maxamiliano Cervantes, Backside of National Geographic Mars Map, 2023

Louis Roth, Skyline der New Administrative Capital, from the series fata morgana, 2023-2024





Maximiliano Cervantes creates images that explore power dynamics at the US/Mexico border and beyond, through examinations of surveillance and labor in the borderlands. Cervantes holds an MFA in Art, Theory, and Practice from Northwestern University and a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Cervantes was awarded the Fred Endsley Memorial Fellowship, a Dean’s Grant, and a Merit Scholarship from SAIC. Group exhibitions include Half & Half at the Bloch Museum at Northwestern University; The Buried Line, Murmuration, Chicago; El Otro Lado, Filter Photo, Chicago; and El Otro Lado, Visual Arts Center, the University of Texas Austin.

Louis Roth’s photographs of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital question the construction of monumental built structures as symbols of power. Roth studied at Ostkreuzschule für Fotografie in Berlin and participated in the Canon Student Development Program. Roth’s work has been exhibited in group exhibitions in Düsseldorf, Dresden, and Berlin among others. Solo exhibitions include Biesentales Wokule, Biesenthal, DE; Entlang der Oder, Müllrose, DE; and Entlang der Oder, Kurpark Bad Saarow, DE among others.

