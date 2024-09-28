Sale of Gertrude Abercrombie Work at Freeman's | Hindman Sets New World Auction Record

Via PR

CHICAGO – A captivating surrealist painting, The Magician, by Chicago artist Gertrude Abercrombie levitated past expectations at Freeman’s | Hindman’s September 25 Post War and Contemporary Art auction, achieving a remarkable $469,900—over six times its pre-sale estimate of $70,000–90,000. The sale, fueled by an intense bidding war via phone from the firm’s Chicago saleroom, marks yet another record-breaking moment for Abercrombie's work. Freeman’s | Hindman, the leading auction house for Abercrombie, surpassed its own record for the artist for the second time, following the sales of The Dinosaur for $387,500 in February 2022 and Untitled (Woman with Tethered Horse and Moon) for $437,500 in December 2022.

Commenting on the sale, Zack Wirsum, Senior Vice President and Head of Department, Post War and Contemporary Art, said: "The title of the work withstanding, it was no magic trick to realize a new world record price for the artist with the sale of Gertrude Abercrombie's spellbinding painting The Magician. Masterpieces just have a way of rising above and beyond any occasion and even lofty expectations.”

Making Magic

The Magician, housed in its original frame, features a woman levitating above a sleek black chaise lounge reminiscent of one from Abercrombie’s own apartment. The scene is set against a backdrop of an austere interior, complete with a vibrant green rug and a black cat seemingly raising its paw to conjure the act of levitation—a testament to Abercrombie’s sharp wit and imaginative vision. This work is part of a broader exploration of levitation in Abercrombie's oeuvre, alongside notable pieces such as Floating Lady (1958) and Untitled (Levitation) (1964).

The sale of The Magician highlights Freeman’s | Hindman’s commitment to promoting Abercrombie’s legacy and leadership in the market following the success of the Casting Spells: The Gertrude Abercrombie Collection of Laura and Gary Maurer auction in September 2022, which represented the most extensive offering of her work at auction to date. The heightened interest in Abercrombie's art is further amplified by the upcoming major retrospective titled Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World is a Mystery, set to debut in early 2025 at the Carnegie Museum of Art before traveling to the Colby College Museum of Art.

Additional Highlights | Post War and Contemporary Art Auction