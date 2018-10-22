News from Around the Art World: October 22nd, 2018

Viceroy Chicago Hotel Uses Art To Help Fight Breast Cancer

As part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Viceroy Hotel (1118 N. State St.) is showcasing eight specially designed doors featuring artistic interpretations on the subject of breast cancer. The painted guest room doors are located on the hotel’s 5th floor and feature images inspired by each artist's interpretation of the fight against breast cancer. According to Don Samora, Director of Brand Management at Viceroy Hotel Group,“Designer Doors for Charity is the latest installation in Viceroy Hotel Group’s larger brand initiative, A Canvas for Discovery, which invites innovative artists to Viceroy Hotels and Resorts to create original, site-specific work.”

By Julia Brenner, Forbes

Art on theMART turns Chicago’s Merchandise Mart into an architectural canvas

Until the end of 2018, the façade of Chicago’s Merchandise Mart will become the world’s largest digital art projection, hosting the work of four artists for two hours each on Wednesday through Sunday evenings. Thirty-four projectors located across the Chicago River from The Mart, as the structure is informally called, will work in tandem to project images on the hulking façade of what was once the world’s largest building.

By Elizabeth Blasius, The Architects Newspaper

Who needs artists? Rise in works made by artificial intelligence raises real questions for the art market

This October in New York, Christie’s will become the first auction house to sell a work created by artificial intelligence (AI). The 2018 painting, a hazy portrait of what appears to be a well-fed clergyman, possibly French, hailing from an indeterminate period in history, is expected to fetch between $7,000 and $10,000. His name, according to the work’s title, is Edmond Belamy.

By Anny Shaw, The Art Newspaper

