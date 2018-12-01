Support Chicago Arts Groups on #GivingTuesday

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Why are there so many emails and so many earnest requests to give today on #GivingTuesday? After being inundated with notices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it's easy to delete all the messages and requests, but so many vital area nonprofits are making the push for your support today because your donations truly help them do so much for their communities throughout the year. This kind of spending really counts.

Here is our list of a few area arts groups that could use your financial support today (and beyond!) Most of them are able to take donations via Facebook too (since Facebook and PayPal are matching donations for a total of up to $7 million today).

The best way to give lasting support to these groups is by staying interested in and engaged with their programming all year long.

Happy giving!

Elmhurst Art Museum – "Art is for Everyone"

Help make art more accessible through EAM's "Art is for Everyone" program and sponsor the EAM's tours for underserved schools.

$50 provides art supplies for a group of 10 low-income children

$100 supports a visit for 3 students and the opportunity to return with annual memberships for their families

$250 funds bus transportation for a school group from the greater Chicagoland area

$500 sponsors a full docent-led tour and hands-on activities for an underserved school group

Elmhurst Art Museum

Smart Museum of Art – Family Days

Each Family Day begins with an intimate family-centric tour led by our engaging docents. These tours highlight key issues and ideas related to the art on view. The inspiration found in the galleries spills out into our lobby after the tour, where families draw, build, sew, paint, or carve a project that reinforces what they’ve learned in the gallery. Donors provide the funds to pay our docents, guest artists, and performers. Their support buys the materials and supplies for hands-on art-making. Your help ensures that Family Day at the Smart remains free and open to all.

Smart Museum of Art

Hyde Park Art Center – Artist Investment

The Hyde Park Art Center invests in artists at all levels in Chicago. Your gift will enable creativity for all -- from toddlers learning art for the first time, to teens finding their creative voices, to emerging and mid-career artists pushing their careers to the next level. Any amount makes a difference.

"I 100% attribute the complete transformation of my practice to my experience at the Art Center." – Amanda Williams, Artist

Hyde Park Art Center

Chicago Artists Coalition - Chicago Artists Resource (CAR)

Each month, over 50,000 people utilize Chicago Artists Resource (CAR) to advance their practice and support Chicago’s creative community. Please join CAC in our work of assisting ambitious and innovative thinkers who are critical to the vitality of Chicago. Your support is what has helped Chicago Artists Resource grow and continue serving the arts community in Chicago.

Chicago Artists Resource

Ms. Jackson-Ivy, Henderson Elementary School, 2018. Photo by Suzette Bross for CPS Lives Principal Project.

CPS Lives – Artists in Chicago Public Schools

CPS Lives is an arts organization that pairs Chicago artists, designers, creatives, thinkers, makers, and educators with a Chicago Public School during the academic year to collaborate on a project, sharing the unique and individual story of each Chicago Public School. Each story will be celebrated and exhibited through local Chicago Public Library branches, as well as existing on the CPS Lives website as an accessible digital archive of history for students, families, community members, educators, administrators, policymakers, & the general public.

CPS Lives recently gained nonprofit status, and they also have a donor who very generously offered to match donations up to $10,000 given during the holiday season.

CPS Lives Facebook page

Read CGN's story about CPS Lives here.

Spudnik Press – Keep the Presses Rolling

Today, we kick off our End of Year Campaign to raise $5000 for Spudnik Press programming and equipment. Every dollar you donate to Spudnik Press is critical and will fund programs for emerging artists, youth education, and the equipment and professional resources our community relies on. Your support allows us to be a lifeline for so many Chicago artists.Giving to Spudnik means a win for everyone. Today only: Donate $10+ on #GivingTuesday and get entered in a drawing for Dinner & Drinks for 4 at Enoteca Roma in Wicker Park.

“Not only did I learn how to use letterpress technology. I felt empowered.” – Spudnik Press Student

Spudnik Press Cooperative