Curator Yesomi Umolu Named Artistic Director of 3rd Chicago Architecture Biennial

The second edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial just wrapped up a few weeks ago, but plans are already very much underway for the next edition, opening in fall 2019. Today the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the appointment of Yesomi Umolu, Exhibitions Curator at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, as the 2019 Artistic Director. Ms. Umolu brings years of experience and expertise in contemporary art with a particular curatorial focus on "spatial practices" to her initial training in the field of architecture. Together these experiences and insights bring a unique vision to the third Biennial.

With a background in architectural design and curatorial studies, Umolu focuses her work on global contemporary art and spatial practices. Her recent projectshave explored the politics of the built environment. Umolu currently holds the position of Exhibitions Curator at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, and is a visiting lecturer, critic, and speaker at a number of international universities and institutions.

“I am honored to be invited to serve as Artistic Director of the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial,” said Umolu. “Having my roots in the field of architecture, spatial questions have always been an important consideration of my work with contemporary artists, architects, and urbanists from across the world. I am excited to embark on the journey of engaging the city of Chicago and it publics, as well as visitors to Chicago from across the country and around the world, in these conversations.”

Jack Guthman, Chairman of the Biennial, said, “We are delighted that Yesomi Umolu will serve as the Artistic Director of the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial. Her broad curatorial experience makes her ideally suited to build upon the critical acclaim accorded to our 2015 and 2017 Biennials by our dual constituencies—the architecture profession worldwide, as well as Chicagoans and visitors to our city.”

In the coming months, Umolu will formalize and convene an international curatorial team of creative practitioners with strong knowledge of visual arts, architecture, and design practices globally. The members of the curatorial team will be announced this spring. Umolu’s vision for the next Chicago Architecture Biennial features the exploration of emerging practices and global locations that are developing new approaches to architecture, urbanism, and spatial practice. Through this process, she will use the Biennial as a forum to explore creative responses to shifting spatial conditions at local, regional, and international levels.

“Yesomi is a visionary curator with strong roots in Chicago, and she will work tirelessly to cultivate an incredible cultural, educational, and economic event for the city,” said Mayor Emanuel. “With Yesomi at the helm, the third Chicago Architecture Biennial is sure to secure its reputation as the most innovative architectural, art, and design showcase of its kind.”

“We are delighted by Yesomi Umolu’s appointment as the next Artistic Director of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The appointment further testifies to the curatorial imagination and dexterity she has demonstrated so well at the Logan Center for the Arts. By consistently showcasing the best in architectural innovation—in a city renowned for its architectural achievements—the Biennial advances the conversation about the potential impact of design. That conversation is playing an increasing role at the University of Chicago, and it is vital, of course, to the future of Chicago’s South Side, as to cities around the world,” added Daniel Diermeier, Provost of the University of Chicago.

Following a successful partnership in 2017, the opening of the 2019 edition will align with EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, which will present its 8th edition, and the main site of the Biennial will once again be the Chicago Cultural Center, located downtown near the Art Institute of Chicago. This edition of the Biennial will be under the leadership of Executive Director Todd Palmer, who also served as Executive Director of the 2017 edition.

To read CGN's 2017 profile of Yesomi Umolu, click here.

For more information about the Chicago Architecture Biennial click here.