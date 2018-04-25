Art Encounter Celebrates Four Decades Behind the Scenes

Art Encounter, a non-profit art education organization, is celebrating 40 years this year. Devoted to the mission of educating, empowering, and connecting people of diverse ages and backgrounds through interactive experiences with visual art, the nonprofit also offers art programs to bring greater understanding and connection to underserved youth and seniors at risk of social isolation.

The group is well known for their in-depth and behind-the-scenes art tours, including local day trips to galleries and private collections as well as international trips to see the world’s best art. Recent destinations have included Cuba, Venice, New Orleans, Toronto, Detroit, and Brazil.

On May 6, 2018 a special 40th anniversary gala, “Art Impacts,” honors Art Encounter’s co-founder and Artistic Director Joanna Pinsky, and William Lieberman, whose gallery, Zolla/Lieberman, pioneered River North as an art center when his mother Roberta Lieberman co-founded the gallery in 1976.

Proceeds from the event will help increase the depth and breadth of Art Encounter’s future community outreach programming. One of the highlights of this year’s Gala will be the art auction of master works by 35 prestigious artists, many of them represented by Zolla/Lieberman, including Phyllis Bramson, William Conger, John Fraser, Josh Garber, Vera Klement, David Kroll, Michael Nakoneczny, René Romero Schuler, Buzz Spector, Jay Strommen, Maria Tomasula, Glenn Wexler, and others.

Art Encounter was founded by three artists who believed that “there are many ways to see”, and that meaningful and collaborative encounters with art have many benefits. Program offerings, which annually serve over 3,500 people and reach people of all ages and backgrounds, engage with public school children and nursing home residents, residents of Englewood as well as Evanston, young parents and active retirees.

Visit artencounter.org for details.