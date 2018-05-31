In the News: Updates from the CGN Art Community

Below is CGN's summary of recent art-world news and changes.

• Anniversaries

The Randolph Street Market kicked off its summer outdoor season last weekend, and it also marked its 15th anniversary. Located at Plumbers Hall at 1341 W. Randolph, when the market first opened in 2003 the West Loop was not the hot spot it is today. Co-founded by Sally Schwartz and former partner Kathleen Finley, the market, formerly known as Chicago Antique Market, now features more than 300 vendors in the summer months. To read CGN's 2017 interview with Schwartz click here.

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum turns 10 years old this June. In celebration of its milestone tenth anniversary The Museum will reduce regular priced adult admission to $10, from $20, for the weekend of June 8. In addition to the reduced admission, a day of festivities has been planned for Saturday, June 9. The complete schedule of events is available at DriehausMuseum.org/Programs

• Art World Moves and Updates

Monique Meloche Gallery, which was previously located at 2154 W. Division has moved to 451 North Paulina in West Town. The gallery's inaugural exhibition Jeff Sonhouse: Entrapment opens Saturday, June 9.

Nan Goggin has been named dean of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI in Indianapolis effective July 1, subject to approval by the IU Board of Trustees. Goggin previously served as the director of the School of Art and Design at the University of Illinois.

Andrew Bae Gallery announced representation of artist Dabin Ahn, who graduated from SAIC in 201. Ahn will have his first solo show at the gallery on July 13. He is also returning to SAIC to enter the MFA program this fall.

Ahn, born in Korea, is the first new artist the gallery has added to its roster in 13 years.

New Mexico-based visual artist Holly Roberts, known for her technique of combining digital images with paint, will now be represented by Schneider Gallery in River North. Much of Roberts’ thought-provoking work draws from her roots in the Southwest, which holds strong Native American cultural influence.

• Announcements

General registration for the 2018 Filter Photo Festival opens June 1. Register for workshops and portfolio reviews and take advantage of early bird pricing which is in effect until June 30th. The 10th Annual Filter Photo Festival takes place September 27-30 in Chicago.

This May, a cast of Máximo, the largest dinosaur ever discovered, is coming to The Field Museum. The name, Spanish for “maximum” or “most,” is a nod to the titanosaur’s enormous size and Argentinian homeland. Máximo is 122 feet from head to tail, longer than two accordion CTA buses end-to-end, and his head will peek over the museum’s second floor balcony.

The participants in the upcoming fourth annual River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk have been announced. The popular walk is expanding this year to include 12 River North art galleries. Each participting design showroom will exhibit vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase living settings with artwork by contemporary artists. Participants for this year’s walk include: PROjECT.interiors featuring Eric Gushee, Hailey Lauren Designs featuring Keysook Geum of Andrew Bae Gallery, Nora Schneider Interior Design featuring Terry O’Neill of Hilton | Asmus Contemporary, JOLIE ID featuring Arthur Meyerson of The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera, Stephen Young for Kaufman Segal Design featuring Rose Freymuth Frazier of Gallery Victor Armendariz, London Walder Interior Design and Devon Grace Interiors featuring Robin Denevan of Addington Gallery, Robin Thomas Design featuring Rene Romero Schuler of Zolla Lieberman Gallery, Adam Siegel of The Golden Triangle, Blutter Shiff Design Associates featuring Linc Thelen, Kadlec Architecture + Design featuring Dylan Martinez of Echt Gallery, MOOD Design + Build featuring Daniel Jacob of Echt Gallery, Stone | Kent featuring Xiaofei Yue of Galerie Waterton, Inspired Interiors featuring Wendy Franklin of Vale Craft Gallery, Mitchell Channon Design featuring David Yarrow of Hilton | Asmus Contemporary Gallery, Wike | LaFrey featuring Rick Beck of Ken Saunders Gallery, Mia Rao Design featuring Anna Pales of Gruen Gallery, Sarah Dippold Interior Design featuring Gregory Block of Zolla Lieberman Gallery and Steve + Filip Design featuring Mary Ann Papanek-Miller of Jean Albano Gallery. The walk takes place on Friday, September 7 in conjunction with the opening of the fall gallery season. A special family day takes place Saturday, September 8. The vignettes will be exhibited until October 9th.

The Chicago Print Crawl takes place June 24. The free self-guided tour of 20 printmaking production, publishing, exhibition and sales venues in neighborhoods throughout the city, from to Fata Morgana Press in Bridgeport to Galerie F in Logan Square to Free Range Gallery in Albany Park. An after party will take place at Spudnik Press Cooperative. Details

EXPO CHICAGO announced its list of 135 participating galleries for its seventh edition, its most globlal to date. The fair's dates are also a little later than usual, September 27-30, 2018, due to the fall holidays. Read the CGN post here.

The Other Art Fair, presented by online art gallery Saatchi Art, is coming to Chicago September 28-30 and is timed to coincide with EXPO Chicago. TOAF showcases work by 130 talented independent and emerging artists and will take place at Mana Contemporary. The fair also takes place in Bristol, England, Melbourne Australia, London, Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Details.

Top of page: a dinosaur bone from Máximo, the largest dinosaur ever discovered. On view at the Field Museum.

