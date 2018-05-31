EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participating Galleries for Seventh Edition

EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its seventh annual edition, September 27–30, 2018 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall. The fair's May 31 press release boasts strong retention from 2017 and notable growth, with its list of participating galleries now at 135, representing 27 countries and 63 cities from around the world. The full announcement is posted below.

CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its seventh annual edition, September 27–30, 2018 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Marking its most global edition to date, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes 135 leading galleries representing 27 countries and 63 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2018 exposition include: United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.



“We are proud to be presenting these international galleries alongside our rigorous core programming,” said EXPO CHICAGO President | Director Tony Karman. “As we focus on our international institutional and curatorial outreach, we look forward to welcoming the world to Chicago this September and taking advantage of our unique geographical position to draw arts professionals, curators and collectors from throughout United States, Europe and the Americas.”



The 2018 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Chris D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; David Nolan | David Nolan Gallery, New York; Javier Peres and Nick Koenigsknecht | Peres Projects, Berlin; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles.



Of the many additions to the 2018 exposition, highlights include: Gavin Brown’s enterprise | New York, Rome;Carbon12 | Dubai, first ever gallery to participate from the UAE, with solo presentation of Sara Rahbar; Daniel Faria Gallery | Toronto, featuring Douglas Coupland and Kristine Moran; GALLERY HYUNDAI | Seoul; Institutode Visión | Bogotá, first ever participating gallery from Colombia, featuring Nicolas Consuegra and Marlon de Azambuja; Kalfayan Galleries | Athens, Thessaloniki; Martos Gallery | New York, with solo presentation of recent New York Artadia awardee Jessica Vaughn; Mendes Wood DM | São Paulo, Brussels, New York, with a solo presentation of Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth; Nahmad Projects | London, focusing on the work of Dutch-American artist Jan Frank; PKM Gallery | Seoul; Stuart Shave / Modern Art | London; Galerie Barbara Thumm | Berlin, with solo presentation of Teresa Burga; and Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe, featuring seminal artists from the Color Field school.



In addition to the Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Borzo Gallery | Amsterdam and GRIMM | Amsterdam, New York, presenting a solo exhibition of historical works by Dutch artist Ger van Elk; Rena Bransten Gallery | San Francisco and Stephen Daiter Gallery | Chicago, with a solo presentation of MacArthur Fellow Dawoud Bey; Ceysson & Bénétière | Paris, Saint-Étienne, Luxembourg, New York; Richard Gray Gallery | Chicago, New York; Edwynn Houk Gallery | New York, Zürich; Paul Kasmin Gallery | New York; Anton Kern Gallery | New York; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; Lévy Gorvy | New York, London, Shanghai; Harlan Levey Projects | Brussels, featuring Haseeb Ahmed and Ella Littwitz; David Lewis Gallery | New York, with historic works by Thornton Dial and Mary Beth Edelson; Luhring Augustine | New York, Brooklyn, presenting Glenn Ligon and Simone Leigh; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; Night Gallery | Los Angeles, with a solo presentation of Awol Erizku; Perrotin | New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai; P.P.O.W | New York; Praz-Delavallade | Paris, Los Angeles; R & Company | New York; Roberts Projects | Los Angeles; Salon 94 | New York; and TEMPLON | Paris, Brussels.



In addition to leading international galleries, the 2018 exposition features various sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries eight years and younger, curated by Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.



The list of 2018 exhibiting galleries includes:



Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco

Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach

Bockley Gallery, Minneapolis

Bortolami, New York

BorzoGallery, Amsterdam

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

Gavin Brown's enterprise, New York, Rome

CarrerasMugica, Bilbao

Century Pictures, Brooklyn

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Luxembourg, New York

James Cohan, New York

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York, Antwerp, Saint Paul de Vence

Galerie Division, Montréal, Toronto

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York

Flowers Gallery, London, New York

Tory Folliard Gallery, Milwaukee

Fort Gansevoort, New York

Forum Gallery, New York

David Gill Gallery, London

Michael Goedhuis, London, New York, Beijing

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

GRIMM, Amsterdam, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hackett Mill, San Francisco

HDM Gallery, Beijing, London

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

The Hole, New York

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich

GALLERY HYUNDAI, Seoul

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kalfayan Galleries, Athens, Thessaloniki

Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham

Robert Koch Gallery, San Francisco

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Lévy Gorvy, New York, London, Shanghai

David Lewis Gallery, New York

Library Street Collective, Detroit

Long-Sharp Gallery, Indianapolis, New York

Galeria Javier Lopez & Fer Frances, Madrid

Luhring Augustine, New York, Brooklyn

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles

MARUANI MERCIER, Brussels, Knokke, Paris

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York

Gallery MOMO, Cape Town, Johannesburg

Nahmad Projects, London

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

October Gallery, London

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai

PKM Gallery, Seoul

P.P.O.W, New York

Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles

R & Company, New York

Roberts Projects, Los Angeles

Ronchini Gallery, London

rosenfeld porcini, London

Royale Projects, Los Angeles

Galerie RX, Paris

Salon 94, New York

Georgia Scherman Projects, Toronto

Vito Schnabel Gallery, Engadine Valley

Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

Stuart Shave / Modern Art, London

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

Simoens Gallery, Knokke

Sims Reed Gallery, London

SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami

Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

Stene Projects Gallery, Stockholm

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong

Tandem Press, Madison

TEMPLON, Paris, Brussels

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles

Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis

Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia

Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago

Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York

David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong



The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries eight years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig, formerly at Dallas Contemporary, returns for the second year to curate the EXPOSURE section.



“After working on the EXPOSURE section of EXPO CHICAGO in 2018, I had the pleasure of being acquainted with new artists and gallery programs,” said Ludwig. “It was an opportunity to provide a platform for emerging gallery programs, as well as a unique learning experience for myself. This year, we look to further diversify the gallery program and bring a global understanding of emerging contemporary art through wide ranging media.”



The list of 2018 EXPOSURE galleries includes:



313 Art Project, Seoul | Lee Wan

Amar Gallery, London | Renee Cox and Guerrilla Girls

Piero Atchugarry, Garzón, Miami | Verónica Vázquez and Lungiswa Gqunta

BEERS London, London | William LaChance

Club Pro Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Alake Shilling

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Caitlin Cherry and Peter Williams

Dio Horia, Athens, Mykonos | Maja Djordjevic

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Jibade-Khalil Huffman and Jason Bailer Losh

Edel Assanti, London | Sorel Etrog

Daniel Faria Gallery, Toronto | Douglas Coupland and Kristine Moran

FOLD, London | Asmund Havsteen-Mikkelsen and Magnus Pettersen

Fridman Gallery, New York | Nathaniel Lewis

Geary, New York | Suzette Bross

Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York | Julie Schenkelberg and Marjolijn de Wit

Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Margaret Honda

MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle | Clotilde Jimenez

Instituto de Visión, Bogotá | Nicolas Consuegra and Marlon de Azambuja

KANT, Copenhagen | Asmund Havsteen-Mikkelsen and Magnus Pettersen

Klowden Mann, Culver City | Andrea Chung and Katie Herzog

LAZY Mike, Los Angeles, Moscow | Daniel Lergon

Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | Haseeb Ahmed and Ella Littwitz

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Cologne | Jansson Stegner

Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles | Alexa Guariglia and Anthony Miserendino

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Amir H. Fallah and Naudline Pierre

Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Awol Erizku

NOME, Berlin | Kirsten Stolle and Xiyadie

Officine dell'lmmagine, Milan | Verónica Vázquez and Lungiswa Gqunta

ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Megan Stroech and Bailey Romaine

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Johnny Abrahams and Joseph Hart

Sapar Contemporary, New York | Phoebe Boswell

SIM Galeria, Curitiba, São Paulo | Carmelo Arden Quin and James English Leary

Catinca Tabacaru, New York, Harare | Joe Brittain and Yapci Ramos

Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto | Lili Huston-Herterich and Jim Verburg



PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.



The list of 2018 PROFILE galleries includes:



Carbon12, Dubai | Sara Rahbar

Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles | Ruth Pastine

Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing | Fu Xiaotong

Derek Eller Gallery, New York | Karl Wirsum

Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York | Sam Contis

Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles | Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Martos Gallery, New York | Jessica Vaughn

MARUANI MERCIER, Brussels, Knokke, Paris | George Shaw

Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin | Teresa Burga



The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs.



The list of 2018 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:



Art+Culture Projects, New York

Boreas Fine Art, Chicago

Candor Arts, Chicago

Downtown for Democracy U.S.A.

Independent Curators International (ICI), New York

Index Art Book Fair, Mexico City

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division), Los Angeles

NFP Editions | Field Editions, Tate Editions, Royal Academy of Arts

One, All, Every.

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago

TASCHEN, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan



Special Exhibitions offer unique, high-quality presentations and site-specific work throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition’s surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.



The list of 2018 Special Exhibitions includes:



6018North/ 3Arts, Chicago

Aperture Foundation, New York

Artadia, New York

Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, East Lansing

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

The Conservation Center, Chicago

DePaul Art Museum, Chicago

Human Rights Watch

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

The Joyce Foundation

MOSTYN, Llandudno

National YoungArts Foundation, Miami

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Chicago

ProjectArt, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

Threewalls, Chicago

University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts, Chicago



The 2018 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO’s rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussions series, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; EXPO VIDEO, featuring film, video and new media works curated by Anna Gritz (KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin Curator); IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works curated by Pablo León de la Barra (Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Curator at large, Latin America); and EXPO Sound, curated by Daata Editions.

Off-site programming includes OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project and IN/SITU Outside, presenting temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods. Full programming and exhibitors to be announced in Summer 2018.



The seventh edition will align with Art Design Chicago, and together with the Chicago Humanities Festival, Navy Pier and the Terra Foundation for American Art, will present the first-ever Hans Ulrich Obrist Marathon in the United States on Saturday, September 29.



For more information on EXPO CHICAGO and EXPO ART WEEK (September 24–30, 2018) visit expochicago.com

