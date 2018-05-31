EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participating Galleries for Seventh Edition

EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its seventh annual edition, September 27–30, 2018 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall. The fair's May 31 press release boasts strong retention from 2017 and notable growth, with its list of participating galleries now at 135, representing 27 countries and 63 cities from around the world. The full announcement is posted below.
CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its seventh annual edition, September 27–30, 2018 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Marking its most global edition to date, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes 135 leading galleries representing 27 countries and 63 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2018 exposition include: United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
“We are proud to be presenting these international galleries alongside our rigorous core programming,” said EXPO CHICAGO President | Director Tony Karman. “As we focus on our international institutional and curatorial outreach, we look forward to welcoming the world to Chicago this September and taking advantage of our unique geographical position to draw arts professionals, curators and collectors from throughout United States, Europe and the Americas.”
The 2018 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Chris D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; David Nolan | David Nolan Gallery, New York; Javier Peres and Nick Koenigsknecht | Peres Projects, Berlin; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles.
Of the many additions to the 2018 exposition, highlights include: Gavin Brown’s enterprise | New York, Rome;Carbon12 | Dubai, first ever gallery to participate from the UAE, with solo presentation of Sara Rahbar; Daniel Faria Gallery | Toronto, featuring Douglas Coupland and Kristine Moran; GALLERY HYUNDAI | Seoul; Institutode Visión | Bogotá, first ever participating gallery from Colombia, featuring Nicolas Consuegra and Marlon de Azambuja; Kalfayan Galleries | Athens, Thessaloniki; Martos Gallery | New York, with solo presentation of recent New York Artadia awardee Jessica Vaughn; Mendes Wood DM | São Paulo, Brussels, New York, with a solo presentation of Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth; Nahmad Projects | London, focusing on the work of Dutch-American artist Jan Frank; PKM Gallery | Seoul; Stuart Shave / Modern Art | London; Galerie Barbara Thumm | Berlin, with solo presentation of Teresa Burga; and Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe, featuring seminal artists from the Color Field school.
In addition to the Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Borzo Gallery | Amsterdam and GRIMM | Amsterdam, New York, presenting a solo exhibition of historical works by Dutch artist Ger van Elk; Rena Bransten Gallery | San Francisco and Stephen Daiter Gallery | Chicago, with a solo presentation of MacArthur Fellow Dawoud Bey; Ceysson & Bénétière | Paris, Saint-Étienne, Luxembourg, New York; Richard Gray Gallery | Chicago, New York; Edwynn Houk Gallery | New York, Zürich; Paul Kasmin Gallery | New York; Anton Kern Gallery | New York; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; Lévy Gorvy | New York, London, Shanghai; Harlan Levey Projects | Brussels, featuring Haseeb Ahmed and Ella Littwitz; David Lewis Gallery | New York, with historic works by Thornton Dial and Mary Beth Edelson; Luhring Augustine | New York, Brooklyn, presenting Glenn Ligon and Simone Leigh; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; Night Gallery | Los Angeles, with a solo presentation of Awol Erizku; Perrotin | New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai; P.P.O.W | New York; Praz-Delavallade | Paris, Los Angeles; R & Company | New York; Roberts Projects | Los Angeles; Salon 94 | New York; and TEMPLON | Paris, Brussels.
In addition to leading international galleries, the 2018 exposition features various sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries eight years and younger, curated by Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.
The list of 2018 exhibiting galleries includes:
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco
Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach
Bockley Gallery, Minneapolis
Bortolami, New York
BorzoGallery, Amsterdam
Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco
Gavin Brown's enterprise, New York, Rome
CarrerasMugica, Bilbao
Century Pictures, Brooklyn
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Luxembourg, New York
James Cohan, New York
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago
DC Moore Gallery, New York
De Buck Gallery, New York, Antwerp, Saint Paul de Vence
Galerie Division, Montréal, Toronto
Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago
Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York
Flowers Gallery, London, New York
Tory Folliard Gallery, Milwaukee
Fort Gansevoort, New York
Forum Gallery, New York
David Gill Gallery, London
Michael Goedhuis, London, New York, Beijing
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
GRIMM, Amsterdam, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hackett Mill, San Francisco
HDM Gallery, Beijing, London
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
The Hole, New York
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich
GALLERY HYUNDAI, Seoul
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Kalfayan Galleries, Athens, Thessaloniki
Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham
Robert Koch Gallery, San Francisco
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Lévy Gorvy, New York, London, Shanghai
David Lewis Gallery, New York
Library Street Collective, Detroit
Long-Sharp Gallery, Indianapolis, New York
Galeria Javier Lopez & Fer Frances, Madrid
Luhring Augustine, New York, Brooklyn
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles
MARUANI MERCIER, Brussels, Knokke, Paris
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Gallery MOMO, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Nahmad Projects, London
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
October Gallery, London
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai
PKM Gallery, Seoul
P.P.O.W, New York
Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles
R & Company, New York
Roberts Projects, Los Angeles
Ronchini Gallery, London
rosenfeld porcini, London
Royale Projects, Los Angeles
Galerie RX, Paris
Salon 94, New York
Georgia Scherman Projects, Toronto
Vito Schnabel Gallery, Engadine Valley
Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
Stuart Shave / Modern Art, London
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
Simoens Gallery, Knokke
Sims Reed Gallery, London
SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami
Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
Stene Projects Gallery, Stockholm
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong
Tandem Press, Madison
TEMPLON, Paris, Brussels
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles
Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis
Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia
Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago
Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York
David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong
The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries eight years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig, formerly at Dallas Contemporary, returns for the second year to curate the EXPOSURE section.
“After working on the EXPOSURE section of EXPO CHICAGO in 2018, I had the pleasure of being acquainted with new artists and gallery programs,” said Ludwig. “It was an opportunity to provide a platform for emerging gallery programs, as well as a unique learning experience for myself. This year, we look to further diversify the gallery program and bring a global understanding of emerging contemporary art through wide ranging media.”
The list of 2018 EXPOSURE galleries includes:
313 Art Project, Seoul | Lee Wan
Amar Gallery, London | Renee Cox and Guerrilla Girls
Piero Atchugarry, Garzón, Miami | Verónica Vázquez and Lungiswa Gqunta
BEERS London, London | William LaChance
Club Pro Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Alake Shilling
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Caitlin Cherry and Peter Williams
Dio Horia, Athens, Mykonos | Maja Djordjevic
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Jibade-Khalil Huffman and Jason Bailer Losh
Edel Assanti, London | Sorel Etrog
Daniel Faria Gallery, Toronto | Douglas Coupland and Kristine Moran
FOLD, London | Asmund Havsteen-Mikkelsen and Magnus Pettersen
Fridman Gallery, New York | Nathaniel Lewis
Geary, New York | Suzette Bross
Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York | Julie Schenkelberg and Marjolijn de Wit
Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Margaret Honda
MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle | Clotilde Jimenez
Instituto de Visión, Bogotá | Nicolas Consuegra and Marlon de Azambuja
KANT, Copenhagen | Asmund Havsteen-Mikkelsen and Magnus Pettersen
Klowden Mann, Culver City | Andrea Chung and Katie Herzog
LAZY Mike, Los Angeles, Moscow | Daniel Lergon
Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | Haseeb Ahmed and Ella Littwitz
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Cologne | Jansson Stegner
Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles | Alexa Guariglia and Anthony Miserendino
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Amir H. Fallah and Naudline Pierre
Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Awol Erizku
NOME, Berlin | Kirsten Stolle and Xiyadie
Officine dell'lmmagine, Milan | Verónica Vázquez and Lungiswa Gqunta
ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Megan Stroech and Bailey Romaine
Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Johnny Abrahams and Joseph Hart
Sapar Contemporary, New York | Phoebe Boswell
SIM Galeria, Curitiba, São Paulo | Carmelo Arden Quin and James English Leary
Catinca Tabacaru, New York, Harare | Joe Brittain and Yapci Ramos
Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto | Lili Huston-Herterich and Jim Verburg
PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.
The list of 2018 PROFILE galleries includes:
Carbon12, Dubai | Sara Rahbar
Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles | Ruth Pastine
Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing | Fu Xiaotong
Derek Eller Gallery, New York | Karl Wirsum
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York | Sam Contis
Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles | Ursula Schulz-Dornburg
Martos Gallery, New York | Jessica Vaughn
MARUANI MERCIER, Brussels, Knokke, Paris | George Shaw
Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin | Teresa Burga
The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs.
The list of 2018 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:
Art+Culture Projects, New York
Boreas Fine Art, Chicago
Candor Arts, Chicago
Downtown for Democracy U.S.A.
Independent Curators International (ICI), New York
Index Art Book Fair, Mexico City
LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division), Los Angeles
NFP Editions | Field Editions, Tate Editions, Royal Academy of Arts
One, All, Every.
René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL
Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago
TASCHEN, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan
Special Exhibitions offer unique, high-quality presentations and site-specific work throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition’s surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.
The list of 2018 Special Exhibitions includes:
6018North/ 3Arts, Chicago
Aperture Foundation, New York
Artadia, New York
Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, East Lansing
Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago
The Conservation Center, Chicago
DePaul Art Museum, Chicago
Human Rights Watch
Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago
The Joyce Foundation
MOSTYN, Llandudno
National YoungArts Foundation, Miami
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Chicago
ProjectArt, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
Threewalls, Chicago
University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts, Chicago
The 2018 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO’s rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussions series, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; EXPO VIDEO, featuring film, video and new media works curated by Anna Gritz (KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin Curator); IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works curated by Pablo León de la Barra (Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Curator at large, Latin America); and EXPO Sound, curated by Daata Editions.
Off-site programming includes OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project and IN/SITU Outside, presenting temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods. Full programming and exhibitors to be announced in Summer 2018.
The seventh edition will align with Art Design Chicago, and together with the Chicago Humanities Festival, Navy Pier and the Terra Foundation for American Art, will present the first-ever Hans Ulrich Obrist Marathon in the United States on Saturday, September 29.
For more information on EXPO CHICAGO and EXPO ART WEEK (September 24–30, 2018) visit expochicago.com
