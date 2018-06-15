Art at All Hours

Though Chicago may not be known as the “City that Never Sleeps,” it boasts one of the most remarkable public art collections in the world – one that is arguably best enjoyed in the summer months, at all hours, from early morning until late at night. Below are some of Chicago’s sculpture highlights that certainly never sleep.

ELLSWORTH KELLY – I WILL

At the intersection of Fullerton and Cannon off of Lake Shore Drive, this thin, 40 foot tall stainless steel column honors the City’s rebirth after the Chicago Fire in 1871.

Lake Shore Drive at Fullerton, Lincoln Park (pictured at top of page: Ellsworth kelly, I Will. Photo: Ron Cogswell)

KERRY JAMES MARSHALL – KNOWLEDGE AND WONDER

Before Marshall painted the back of the Chicago Cultural Center in 2017, he created this mural to celebrate the library as a source of wonder and higher learning.

115 S. Pulaski Rd., Legler Branch Library

LOUISE NEVELSON – DAWN SHADOWS

Next to the nonstop trains that circle the Loop, Nevelson intended that this work be viewed from all sides and especially from above on the El tracks.

200 W. Madison, The Loop

RICHARD SERRA – READING CONES

A break in the minimalist exterior allows for a narrow space through which to view the surrounding city. Oh, there’s a story about how this piece became the City’s in 1990. Grant Park

ALEX KATZ – HARLEM STATION

This freestanding painting celebrates hardworking Chicagoans from all walks of life. One of the largest and most complex pieces by Katz, this work is on the go, all the time. Harlem Station, CTA Blue Line