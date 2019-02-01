Art for the Deep Freeze
The world is ending!
No, it's just really cold in Chicago, and pretty much everywhere.
So, since many of us will be working from home for the next day or two (aka binge watching TV and checking emails with closure notices) it's a good chance to view art virtually if you can't make it into the galleries and museums. Check out what's new from gallery artists and be inspired for your next physical visit – when the temperature is back up over 0° soon.
Here for you are some art picks for the cold snap.
Part II this week will be Art to Warm You Up!
And remember, in case you're bold enough to consider venturing outside, many area galleries and museums are closed January 30 (and maybe Jan 31) so please check with each space in advance before visiting.
– CGN Staff
Terry Evans at Catherine Edelman
Andrew Homquist at Carrie Secrist
Nancie King Mertz, Art de Triumph
Luciana Abait at Jean Albano Gallery
Come Wind, Come Weather at Tarble Arts Center
Top image: David Yarrow, ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE, at Hilton Asmus Contemporary