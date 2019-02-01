Art for the Deep Freeze

The world is ending!

No, it's just really cold in Chicago, and pretty much everywhere.

So, since many of us will be working from home for the next day or two (aka binge watching TV and checking emails with closure notices) it's a good chance to view art virtually if you can't make it into the galleries and museums. Check out what's new from gallery artists and be inspired for your next physical visit – when the temperature is back up over 0° soon.

Here for you are some art picks for the cold snap.

Part II this week will be Art to Warm You Up!

And remember, in case you're bold enough to consider venturing outside, many area galleries and museums are closed January 30 (and maybe Jan 31) so please check with each space in advance before visiting.

Terry Evans at Catherine Edelman

Terry Evans, Ice Jetty, Lakefront Near Downtown Chicago, Cook County, January 29, 2004From the Revealing Chicago series19 x 19", 30 x 30", 40 x 40" pigment print

Andrew Homquist at Carrie Secrist

Andrew Holmquist, Lock Step, 2016, Oil and acrylic on canvas, 20 x 16.5"

Nancie King Mertz, Art de Triumph

Nancie King Mertz, Blanket of Snow

Luciana Abait at Jean Albano Gallery

Luciana Abait, Bridge, 2018, mixed media on paper, 40 x 60 in.

Come Wind, Come Weather at Tarble Arts Center

Sue de Beer, The White Wolf (still), 2018 Two-channel HD video © Sue de BeerImage Courtesy of the Artist & Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen, part of Come Wind, Come Weather at Tarble Art Center

Top image: David Yarrow, ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE, at Hilton Asmus Contemporary