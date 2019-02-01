Art for the Warm Up (Some Day)
So, we're in it now. Chicago seems to have set a new standard for freezing, according to every major news outlet out there. Any heat we feel is likely steaming from a clanky radiator rather than beachside rays of sunlight.
The collective freakout about the low temps may seem a tad extreme, but bundled in layers of wool and tired of slipping and sliding on our way anywhere, it seems easier to just stay home for now. Someday, spring and summer will come, but until then, we all take the day off.
Our previous post shared some art for the cold.
Now we tap our inner voyeur and escape thorough images of better (warmer) times.
– CGN Staff
Henry George Brandt at Richard Norton
Julia Katz at Addington Gallery
Dan Attoe at Western Exhibitions
David Hockney at Richard Gray Gallery
Botanical art at Joel Oppenheimer
Top image: David Yarrow, ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE, at Hilton Asmus Contemporary