Art for the Warm Up (Some Day)

So, we're in it now. Chicago seems to have set a new standard for freezing, according to every major news outlet out there. Any heat we feel is likely steaming from a clanky radiator rather than beachside rays of sunlight.

The collective freakout about the low temps may seem a tad extreme, but bundled in layers of wool and tired of slipping and sliding on our way anywhere, it seems easier to just stay home for now. Someday, spring and summer will come, but until then, we all take the day off.

Our previous post shared some art for the cold.

Now we tap our inner voyeur and escape thorough images of better (warmer) times.

– CGN Staff

Henry George Brandt at Richard Norton

Henry George Brandt, Untitled (Beach Scene, Chicago), ca. 1930s, Oil on board, 12 1/2 x 15 1/4 inches

Julia Katz at Addington Gallery

Julia Katz, Rock Solid, oil on panel, 36 x 48"

Dan Attoe at Western Exhibitions

Dan Attoe, Summers At Waterfall 2, 2014, oil on gesso on canvas, stretched over panel

David Hockney at Richard Gray Gallery

David Hockney, Portrait of Nick Wilder, 1966, Acrylic on canvas, 72 x 72 inches

Botanical art at Joel Oppenheimer

Berlese Pl. 43, Camellia Eximia, Original Antique Print, 13 1/2" x 10 3/8" (approximate), 1839—1843, Hand-colored stipple engraving, Iconographie du Genre Camellia, Produced from 1839—1843 by Lorenzo Berlèse

Top image: David Yarrow, ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE, at Hilton Asmus Contemporary