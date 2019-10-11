The Newest Thing: What Collectors Are Buying Now
By GINNY VAN ALYEA
CGN has conducted dozens of collector interviews over the years, and they continue to be some of our most popular features. The chance to see works of art in people’s homes is an opportunity to see art outside of a commercial or institutional space and to understand the personal nature of collecting.
We wondered what works continue to join an evolving collection? The following four collectors were kind enough to update CGN on what they’ve recently acquired.
Collectors: BRIAN WESTPHAL AND MICHAEL MCVICKAR
Artist: CHRIS UPHUES
“We started talking to Chris about creating a new piece in January of 2018. The prior installation, known as ‘The Happy Garage’ has its own Instagram following (#thehappygarage) and had suffered some vandalism and was showing some wear, so we were interested in getting a refresh, but Chris had a bigger project in mind. Because the side of the garage is corrugated, he proposed preparing a dozen 4’ x 8’ panels with his mural, which would then be affixed to the garage. He began work on the piece (at least the painting part) in early June 2018, and it was completed at the end of the month. The new piece is approximately 24’ x 14’ and has become a well-known backdrop for photographs, including fashion shoots and weddings.
2018–19 has otherwise been a dry year for new acquisitions but a great year for travel.”
Collectors: NANCY AND BOB MOLLERS
Artist: BRIAN CALVIN
“This is the second work by Brian Calvin in our collection, and is hanging in our home now. We do not keep works of art in storage.”
Collector: TIM GARVEY
Artist: DEVAN SHIMOYAMA
“I’ve always been interested in and collected works by outsiders — self-taught visionaries like Henry Darger and Martín Ramírez. More recently I’ve been complementing their work with that of new ‘outsiders’, trained artists who represent viewpoints and subjects not traditionally seen in museums or mainstream galleries. Recent purchases include works by Devan Shimoyama, a young artist who recently had a great solo show at the Warhol Museum, and who is represented by Kavi Gupta and David De Buck; and another by David Alekhuogie, a recent Yale MFA repped by Commonwealth and Council in LA.”
Collector: JASON PICKLEMAN
Artist: ARI NORRIS
“I purchased this recent acquisition for $400.00 from David Salkin Creative. It is currently installed at my gallery, Lawrence & Clark – where all my newly acquired works first go!”