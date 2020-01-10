Carrie Johnson named Executive Director of Rockford Art Museum

Photo of Carrie Johnson by Shelly Mosman, 2019

Via PR

Interim Executive Director Carrie Johnson has been officially named Executive Director/Curator of Rockford Art Museum (RAM).



Carrie Johnson has been with RAM since 2006, most recently as Curator, leading the development and innovative implementation of exhibitions while overseeing the care for and management of the RAM Permanent Collection. A Rockford native, she has a deep knowledge of the organization and a passion for supporting and working with artists, having also led education department prior to becoming Curator in 2012—a position she has held longer than anyone else in the 106-year-old history of the contemporary art museum.



“Carrie’s work to develop connections throughout the art world has brought significant donations of artwork to the RAM Collection, and introduced nationally known artists to our museum and to the Rockford region,” RAM Board President David Boccignone said in an earlier statement. “Her passion for art, education and the community make her a perfect fit to take on the leadership of Rockford Art Museum.”