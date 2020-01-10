CGN's 2019 News Highlights

As 2019 comes to a close, we wanted to share some of CGN's top interviews, features and announcements from this past year.

We welcomed a new mayor, plus a new art fair, we covered major anniversaries as well as retirements, we profiled several of Chicago's most prolific and interesting artists, and we highlighted a couple of very special art collectors and their collections.

Below is a summary of what we want to share with you again before this year ends. We look forward to sharing even more news and events with you in 2020!

Happy new year!

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher