CGN's 2019 News Highlights

 

As 2019 comes to a close, we wanted to share some of CGN's top interviews, features and announcements from this past year. 

We welcomed a new mayor, plus a new art fair, we covered major anniversaries as well as retirements, we profiled several of Chicago's most prolific and interesting artists, and we highlighted a couple of very special art collectors and their collections. 

Below is a summary of what we want to share with you again before this year ends. We look forward to sharing even more news and events with you in 2020! 

Happy new year!

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher

 

30 Years Later: The 1989 River North Fire

 

A New Mayor's Welcome Embrace of the Arts in Chicago

 

Collector Robert Buford: Embracing the Connectivity of Art

 

Andrew Bae Announces Retirement After 30 Years in River North

 

Tony Fitzpatrick's Second Act

 

Money Talks: What Does It Really Cost to Make a Gallery Last?

 

NADA's First Chicago Fair Invites Viewers to Engage With Art

 

Richard Hull: Chicago's Lasting Impression on an Artist

 

The Expansive Collection of Lee Wesley and Vicki Granacki

 

Artist Edra Soto: Mining Personal History to Create Artistic Engagement

 

Phyllis Bramson: Reimagining Imagism's Chicago Legacy

 

 

