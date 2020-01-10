CGN's 2019 News Highlights
As 2019 comes to a close, we wanted to share some of CGN's top interviews, features and announcements from this past year.
We welcomed a new mayor, plus a new art fair, we covered major anniversaries as well as retirements, we profiled several of Chicago's most prolific and interesting artists, and we highlighted a couple of very special art collectors and their collections.
Below is a summary of what we want to share with you again before this year ends. We look forward to sharing even more news and events with you in 2020!
Happy new year!
– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher
30 Years Later: The 1989 River North Fire
A New Mayor's Welcome Embrace of the Arts in Chicago
Collector Robert Buford: Embracing the Connectivity of Art
Andrew Bae Announces Retirement After 30 Years in River North
Tony Fitzpatrick's Second Act
Money Talks: What Does It Really Cost to Make a Gallery Last?
NADA's First Chicago Fair Invites Viewers to Engage With Art
Richard Hull: Chicago's Lasting Impression on an Artist
The Expansive Collection of Lee Wesley and Vicki Granacki
Artist Edra Soto: Mining Personal History to Create Artistic Engagement
Phyllis Bramson: Reimagining Imagism's Chicago Legacy