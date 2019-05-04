Summer 2019 Art Social Calendar

Kingston-born multimedia artist Ebony G. Patterson is creating a series of five intricate and colorful banners titled …between the below…



Chicago Riverwalk

Seasonal walkway opens May 13

Stroll along the east branch of the Chicago River and admire new and permanent public art installations along the banks while enjoying creative food and entertainment. New this year: banners by artist Ebony G. Patterson.

From Lake Shore Dr./Lake Michigan west to Franklin.

chicagoriverwalk.us

Art on the Mart will project seven nights a week this summer and coordinate programming with the City’s year of Chicago Theater in 2019



Art on theMART

Nightly May 13–Sept 30

With its minimum 30-year duration, its location downtown along the Chicago River and its substantive and relevant content, Art on theMART is a milestone on Chicago’s trajectory of public art. Local and international works are on display and freely accessible with no branding nor sponsorships.

Best viewed on The Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Lake St.

artonthemart.com

This large, iconic vintage Georg Jensen sterling eel dish is from Greg Pepin Silver from Denmark, exhibiting this year at the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show



Chicago Antiques + Art + Design

May 16–19

The third edition of this dynamic show features 100 exhibitors and a sequel to last year’s splashy, refreshed opening night party benefitting the Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Show tickets: $20+. Opening night tickets $200+

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

chicagoantiquesartdesign.com

Randolph Street Market takes place nearly every month, but the outdoor summer events become more popular every year. Things kick off Memorial Day weekend in the West Loop.



Randolph Street Market Memorial Day Garden Party

May 26 and 27

Kick off the season’s outdoor markets with a live band, fancy foods, market bars, on site-appraisals and more. Check website for early buying hours. 1340 W. Washington,

Tickets: $5–10

randolphstreetmarket.com



Featured in Sculpture Milwaukee’s 2018 exhibition was Richard Deacon's Big Time, 2016, painted and lacquered stainless steel, image Courtesy of Marian Goodman Gallery, New York

Sculpture Milwaukee

June–October

A free outdoor urban sculpture experience in downtown Milwaukee returns for a 3rd year with works by 20+ internationally and locally renowned artists. Past exhibitors have included Magdalena Abakanowicz, Sanford Biggers, Robert Indiana, Hank Willis Thomas, Erwin Wurm and others.

Works on view and for sale.

sculpturemilwaukee.com

Joe Mills is just one artist participating in the 72nd 57th street art fair in Hyde Park

57th Street Art Fair

June 1 and 2

72nd annual two-day outdoor celebration of the arts in Hyde Park. 57th St. at Kimbark

57thstreetartfair.org

CAC’s Work in Progress party is always creative as well as supportive of artists. 2018’s theme was construction attire...

CAC’S Work in Progress

June 6

Chicago Artists Coalition’s annual benefit is CAC’s biggest night of the year and raises over $100,000 to support residencies, education programs, and resources for Chicago artists.

This year’s party honors artist Hebru Brantley + Gensler.

2130 W. Fulton

Tickets: $60–$350

chicagoartistscoalition.org

“The Nate” sculpture park hosts a summer solstice event based around Edvin Strautmanis’s Phoenix, built from steel beams

Summer Solstice Sunset Celebration

June 22

Arrive at the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park in south suburban University Park, IL around 6:30pm “Ravinia” style (BYO picnic and beverages) enjoy ambient tunes with our guest DJ next to the bonfire near the lake, take a walk around the park and watch the sun go down through the geometric angles of Phoenix, by Edvins Strautmanis, which is sited to frame the sunset on the Solstice.

FREE and family friendly.

www.govst.edu/sculpture/