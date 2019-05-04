Summer 2019 Art Social Calendar
Chicago Riverwalk
Seasonal walkway opens May 13
Stroll along the east branch of the Chicago River and admire new and permanent public art installations along the banks while enjoying creative food and entertainment. New this year: banners by artist Ebony G. Patterson.
From Lake Shore Dr./Lake Michigan west to Franklin.
Art on theMART
Nightly May 13–Sept 30
With its minimum 30-year duration, its location downtown along the Chicago River and its substantive and relevant content, Art on theMART is a milestone on Chicago’s trajectory of public art. Local and international works are on display and freely accessible with no branding nor sponsorships.
Best viewed on The Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Lake St.
Chicago Antiques + Art + Design
May 16–19
The third edition of this dynamic show features 100 exhibitors and a sequel to last year’s splashy, refreshed opening night party benefitting the Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Show tickets: $20+. Opening night tickets $200+
222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza
Randolph Street Market Memorial Day Garden Party
May 26 and 27
Kick off the season’s outdoor markets with a live band, fancy foods, market bars, on site-appraisals and more. Check website for early buying hours. 1340 W. Washington,
Tickets: $5–10
Sculpture Milwaukee
June–October
A free outdoor urban sculpture experience in downtown Milwaukee returns for a 3rd year with works by 20+ internationally and locally renowned artists. Past exhibitors have included Magdalena Abakanowicz, Sanford Biggers, Robert Indiana, Hank Willis Thomas, Erwin Wurm and others.
Works on view and for sale.
57th Street Art Fair
June 1 and 2
72nd annual two-day outdoor celebration of the arts in Hyde Park. 57th St. at Kimbark
CAC’S Work in Progress
June 6
Chicago Artists Coalition’s annual benefit is CAC’s biggest night of the year and raises over $100,000 to support residencies, education programs, and resources for Chicago artists.
This year’s party honors artist Hebru Brantley + Gensler.
2130 W. Fulton
Tickets: $60–$350
Summer Solstice Sunset Celebration
June 22
Arrive at the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park in south suburban University Park, IL around 6:30pm “Ravinia” style (BYO picnic and beverages) enjoy ambient tunes with our guest DJ next to the bonfire near the lake, take a walk around the park and watch the sun go down through the geometric angles of Phoenix, by Edvins Strautmanis, which is sited to frame the sunset on the Solstice.
FREE and family friendly.