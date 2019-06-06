Immersive Art Invites You to Stay: Midwestern Art Hotels Worthy of a Road Trip

The Angad Arts Hotel is located in the heart of St. Louis’s Grand Center Arts District. It is the first hotel in the world where guests are able to book their luxury accommodations not only by room type, but also by emotion of color.

By CGN STAFF

In the art world you’re often encouraged to think outside the box in order to consider alternative perspectives, but what if the box itself is the inspiration?

Summer is the season of road trips – and staycations – if you have a weekend or to to spare, or need an excuse to visit relatives or show friends around town, consider a stay in one of these artistically amped hotels. Often inspired by the artistic and cultural communities that surround them, you can devote your stay to a contemporary art immersion from start to finish.

From Milwaukee to Saint Louis, and Indianapolis to Cincinnati, once you’ve visited one creative metropolis, you may start thinking about where to head next. Perhaps you’ll even see art in your dreams...

Milwaukee, WI – Saint Kate Arts Hotel

The brand new Saint Kate The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, by the Marcus Group, opens in June and features elements in each room that are designed by artists, such as this guest room blanket by Christiane Grauert.

What: Saint Kate The Arts Hotel. With a range of rooms available at various price points, the website states, "Stay in a living, breathing piece of art. The Canvas rooms are given to local artists as blank slates—and the completely unique finished products are yours to explore. A portion of the proceeds from each stay will benefit local and state-wide arts initiatives." Items listed as room amenities? Local art, art and design books, drawing Paper, and a ukulele.

Where: Downtown Milwaukee

Details: www.marcushotels.com/portfolio/stay/saint-kate

Indianapolis, IN – The Alexander

Nestled in the City Way area of downtown Indianapolis, The Alexander pairs contemporary design with hospitality. In every room, lobby, and dining space is a piece of art commissioned or curated from local and international artists.

What: The Alexander Hotel. In every room, lobby, and dining space is a piece of art designed to inspire you during your stay, commissioned or curated from local and international artists. Blocks from both the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, this downtown hotel is minutes from area museums, professional sports, and the Indiana Convention Center.

Where: Indianapolis's City Way neighborhood

Details: www.thealexander.com

Cincinnati, OH – 21 C

In downtown Cincinnati the Historic Metropole Hotel was reimagined in 2013 as a contemporary art museum. Adjacent to the Contemporary Art Center, designed by Zaha Hadid, 21C Museum Hotel is a multi-venue 8,000 square foot museum open to the public 24/7, as well as an award-winning 156-room boutique hotel.

Also at 21C in Cincinnati, you can take weekly docent tours of the hotel and the art center or buy Kehinde Wiley dinner plates in the gift shop for $99 each.

What: At 21c you can discover contemporary art in the most unexpected places, from the sidewalks to the elevators. Specially commissioned site-specific works can be found throughout the museum; meanwhile, rotating exhibitions transform the galleries into ever-changing spaces. As you approach, enjoy Werner Reiterer’s Untitled as it hovers over the sidewalk, breathing in and out; then, walk through Healing Tiles‘ glowing pool of organic patterns, and don’t miss an evening viewing of Lightmail in the solarium. The museum is open to the public 24/7; and exhibitions and cultural programs rotate often. On view until August 2019 is a spotlight on LaToya Ruby Frazier.

Where: The heart of downtown Cincinnati, "The Queen City." Adjacent to the Contemporary Art Center and across the street from the Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Details: www.21cmuseumhotels.com/cincinnati/

Chicago, IL – The Peninsula

In 2016 The Peninsula Chicago marked EXPO CHICAGO with the contemporary art exhibition, Whoville, featuring highlights from the Beth Rudin Dewoody collection, which included over 30 works, some by Roger Brown, Nick Cave, Theaster Gates, Art Green, Kerry James Marshall, Bruce Nauman, Gladys Nilsson, Ed Paschke, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Christina Ramberg, Tony Tasset, H.C. Westermann and Karl Wirsum. The hotel has continued the alignment each year.

What: The Peninsula Chicago is the five-star hotel that brought traditional Asian service to a city already renowned for the warmth of its hospitality. The hotel has become an integral part of Chicago life and is considered the top choice for everything from accommodation to celebrations and corporate events. For this, the hotel credits its strong links to both the local community and international heritage.

Where: Chicago's Gold Coast, along Michigan Ave. and a short walk from the Museum of Contemporary Art as well as the Richard H. Driehaus Museum.

Details: www.peninsula.com/en/chicago/5-star-luxury-hotel-downtown-chicago

St. Louis, MO – Angad Arts Hotel

A yellow "happiness room" at the Angad Arts Hotel in St Louis

What: Angad Arts Hotel boasts that it is a wholly new hospitality experience that embraces the visual arts, performance, fashion, literature and gastronomy. AAH offers superb, gracious hospitality combined with curation of socially inspiring experiences. It is the first hotel in the world where guests are able to book not only by room type, but also by emotion of color.

Where: The heart of St. Louis’s Grand Center Arts District

Details: www.angadartshotel.com