Closing in on Fall's Big Art Party: Save the Date for EXPO Vernissage 2019

Vernissage 2018 at Festival Hall. Photo: Jeremy Lawson Photography.

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

The eighth edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art is drawing closer by the week. With the exhibitor lineup set and the many programatic details falling into place, plans are now being made for the always-popular opening Vernissage event, which opens the fair to thousands of art world VIPs on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The Women’s Board of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is the evening's host and charitable beneficiary. Proceeds from Vernissage raise significant funds in support of the MCA's education department's mission, whose programs offer compelling opportunities to explore, challenge, discuss, and reflect on the MCA’s holdings, as well as the larger world of contemporary art and culture.

As always those in attendance will be eager to see the best of the world's contemporary art all under a single, massive roof. Many prominent collectors, artists and art world figures are sure to be in attendance.

Past Vernissage events have offered one-of-a-kind experiences like Nick Cave's 2017 Up Right Chicago performance, which featured dozens of participants wearing his famous Soundsuits, as well as custom objects designed by architect Jeanne Gang.

Nick Cave performance, 2017

EXPO ART WEEK has become a cultural centerpiece of Chicago's art calendar. The most anticipated art event of the year, EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, boasts some of the world’s premier galleries, and continues to reinforce Chicago as a preeminent art fair and international cultural destination. This year promises to open the international fall arts season with panache, as we showcase Chicago’s unparalleled arts, cuisine, and culture.

Vernissage takes place Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Festival Hall on Navy Pier



Private Patron Party 5-7 pm

General Reception 6-9 pm



Tickets to the Patron Reception, featuring a premium bar and cuisine from some of Chicago's finest restaurants, start at $300. Tickets to the General Reception start at $125 ($100 for MCA members). Tickets will be released for sale in August.

More info available at expochicago.com

This year's VERNISSAGE co-chairs are Lori Crosley and Mary Kay Touhy. The Women's Board President is Ellen B. Wallace

2019's Patron Party Restaurants:

20E

Aster Hall

Big Star

Chicago Raw

Eli's Cheesecake

Hannah's Bretzel

Margeaux Brasserie

Marisol

Nude Dude Food

Pescadero

Tanta