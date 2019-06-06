EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participants for Eighth Edition
EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its eighth annual edition, September 19–22, 2019 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall. The fair's June 3 press release boasts strong retention from 2018 and notable growth, with its list of participating galleries holding steady at 135, representing 24 countries and 68 cities from around the world, compared to 135 galleries also in 2018 from 27 countries and 63 cities. The full announcement is posted below.
CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its eighth annual edition, September 19 – 22, 2019 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Marking another global edition, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes more than 135 leading galleries representing 24 countries and 68 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2019 exposition include: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
“We are proud to welcome this extraordinary list of international exhibitors and look forward to a robust week of exhibition openings and events that have been aligned with the eighth edition of EXPO CHICAGO this September,” said EXPO CHICAGO President | Director Tony Karman. “I am extremely proud of the breadth of our international programming and curatorial initiatives this year, alongside our global collector and museum engagement,” he added. “We are confident that this will be a week not to be missed within the international artworld calendar.”
The 2019 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Chris D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Javier Peres and Nick Koenigsknecht | Peres Projects, Berlin; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles.
Of the many new additions to the 2019 exposition, highlights include: Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo; GALLERIA CONTINUA, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana; DAG, New York, New Delhi, Mumbai; GALERIA NARA ROESLER, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; Gavlak, Los Angeles, Palm Beach; Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg; Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, London, Paris; Hauser & Wirth, New York, Los Angeles, Zürich, London, Somerset, Hong Kong, Menorca, Saint Moritz; Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Paris; Jack Shainman Gallery, New York; Timothy Taylor, London, New York; Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp, Hong Kong.
In addition to the Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Ceysson & Bénétière | Paris, New York; Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing; Richard Gray Gallery | Chicago, New York; Edwynn Houk Gallery | New York, Zürich; GALLERY HYUNDAI | Seoul; Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, Seattle, Chicago; Kasmin | New York; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles; David Lewis Gallery | New York; Josh Lilley, London; Luhring Augustine | New York, Brooklyn; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; Mendes Wood DM | São Paulo, Brussels, New York; Perrotin| New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai; and TEMPLON | Paris, Brussels.
In addition to leading international galleries, the 2019 exposition features various sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, curated by Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Vice President of Education and Public Programs Naima Keith; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples, alongside a special section curated by Index Art Book Fair; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.
The list of 2019 exhibiting galleries includes:
albertzbenda, New York
ARTCO Gallery, Aachen, Cape Town
Martin Asbæk Gallery, Copenhagen
Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas
Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo
Bortolami, New York
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, New York
James Cohan, New York
GALLERIA CONTINUA, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
DAG, New York, New Delhi, Mumbai
DC Moore Gallery, New York
De Buck Gallery, New York
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Galerie Division, Montreal, Toronto
Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago
Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York
Tory Folliard Gallery, Milwaukee
Forum Gallery, New York
Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels
Gavlak, Los Angeles, Palm Beach
David Gill Gallery, London
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, London
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
half gallery, New York
Harper’s Books, East Hampton, New York
Hauser & Wirth, New York, Los Angeles, Zürich, London, Somerset, Hong Kong, Menorca, Saint Moritz
HdM Gallery, Beijing, London
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Helwaser Gallery, New York
Galerie Ernst Hilger, Vienna
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York
GALLERY HYUNDAI, Seoul
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, Chicago
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Kasmin, New York
Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Richard Levy Gallery, Albuquerque
David Lewis, New York
Josh Lilley, London
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Galeria Javier Lopez & Fer Frances, Madrid
Federico Luger (FL GALLERY), Milan
Luhring Augustine, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Mercado Moderno, Rio de Janeiro, Miami
Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town
Neumann Wolfson Art, New York
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
Pablo's Birthday, New York
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai
Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles
Purdy Hicks Gallery, London
QG Gallery, Brussels
Reflex Amsterdam, Amsterdam
GALERIA NARA ROESLER, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg
rosenfeld porcini, London
Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Paris
Galerie RX, Paris
Eduardo Secci, Florence
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
Simoens Gallery, Knokke
SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami
Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong
Tandem Press, Madison
Timothy Taylor, London, New York
Taylor | Graham, New York
TEMPLON, Paris, Brussels
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp, Hong Kong
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis
Winston Wächter Fine Art, New York, Seattle
Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles
Pavel Zoubok Fine Art, New York
David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong
PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.
The list of 2019 PROFILE galleries includes:
ARCADE, London | Caroline Achaintre
HERVÉ BIZE, Nancy | Alain Jacquet
Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing | Wu Jian'an
Henrique Faria, New York | Sigfredo Chacón
Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin | Martin Spengler
Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle | Anthony White
Galerie Papillon, Paris | VOID
Ronchini Gallery, London | Paul Jenkins
Georgia Scherman Projects, Toronto | Esmaa Mohamoud
Western Exhibitions, Chicago | Richard Hull
The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. LACMA Vice President of Education and Public Programs Naima Keith curated the 2019 EXPOSURE section.
“My experience working in art institutions in New York and Los Angeles, and familiarity with New Orleans and other cities throughout the southern United States, has acquainted me with a wide range of emerging galleries, all worthy of spotlight at an international art fair like EXPO CHICAGO,” said Naima J. Keith, LACMA Vice President of Education and Public Programs. “I am looking forward to working with the dynamic team at EXPO CHICAGO, who are committed to bringing international attention to lesser-known spaces, and am grateful for the opportunity to build upon my own curatorial practice which is oriented around highlighting programs that are diverse in origin, size and artist representation.”
The list of 2019 EXPOSURE galleries includes:
313 Art Project, Seoul, Paris | Kiwon Park
El Apartamento, Havana | Diana Fonseca, Arlés del Río
BEERS London, London | Jonni Cheatwood, Milo Matthieu
Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam | Enrico Freitag, Radenko Milak
Matthew Brown Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Kenturah Davis, Luis Flores
Cob Gallery, London | Shadi Al-Atallah
Deli Gallery, Brooklyn | Brook Hsu
Denny Dimin Gallery, New York, Hong Kong | Justine Hill, Kennedy Yanko
Dio Horia and Art Platform, Athens, Mykonos | Spyros Aggelopoulos, Javier Calleja
Edel Assanti, London | Gordon Cheung
Fort Gansevoort, New York | Michelangelo Lovelace
Fridman Gallery, New York | Remy Jungerman
Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York | Matthew Craven, Angelina Gualdoni
The Hole, New York | Alex Gardner
Klowden Mann, Culver City | The estate of Sarah Cromarty
ANNKA KULTYS GALLERY, London | Stine Deja, Márton Nemes
LEE & BAE, Busan | Dae-Hun Kwon
Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | Marcin Dudek
LUCE GALLERY, Torino | Dominic Chambers
Marinaro, New York | Danny Ferrell
Maus Contemporary, Birmingham | Leslie Smith III, Yoshishige Furukawa
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Cologne | Michael Bauer, Andrea Heimer
Charles Moffett, New York | Kenny Rivero
Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles | Jack Hoyer, Kylie White
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Cammie Staros, Summer Wheat
NOME, Berlin | Kameelah Janan Rasheed
Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Johnny Abrahams, Elise Ferguson
Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles | Eleanor Antin, Farrah Karapetian
Sapar Contemporary, New York | Zsofia Schweger, Jessica Campbell
Catinca Tabacaru Gallery, New York, Harare | Pat Phillips, Xavier Robles de Medina
Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto | Abby McGuane, Jacob Robert Whibley
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York | Alexandria Smith
The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs. This year, these exhibitors will be presented alongside a special section curated by Index Art Book Fair in Mexico City, featuring leading international publishers, which will be announced at a later date.
The list of 2019 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:
Art+Culture Projects, New York
Brodsky Center at PAFA, Philadelphia
Field Editions, London
FRONT International, Cleveland
Island Press, St. Louis
Manneken Press, Bloomington
People For the American Way, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City
René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL
Skira, Milan
Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago
Tate Editions, London
Whitechapel Gallery, London
Special Exhibitions offer unique, high-quality presentations and site-specific work throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition’s surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.
The list of 2019 Special Exhibitions includes:
21c Museum Hotel/Facility, Chicago
Aperture Foundation, New York
Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York
CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo
Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago
The Conservation Center, Chicago
CPS Lives, Chicago
Daata Editions X Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD), Detroit
The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Chicago
For Freedoms, New York
The Gallery Club, Amsterdam
Human Rights Watch, New York
Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Chicago
The School of the Art Institute Chicago, Chicago
University of Chicago, Chicago
The 2019 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO’s rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussions series, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works curated by Jacob Fabricious (Artistic Director of the Kunsthal Aarhus in Denmark). Off-site programming includes OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project and IN/SITU Outside, presenting temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods.
Full programming and exhibitors to be announced in Summer 2018.
For more information on EXPO CHICAGO and EXPO ART WEEK (September 16–22, 2019) visit expochicago.com
Past EXPO CHICAGO coverage by CGN:
EXPO CHICAGO Announces 2018 Programmatic Expansion
Impressive Numbers From Opening of EXPO CHICAGO 2017 and 2nd Chicago Architecture Biennial
EXPO Art Week – September 11-17, 2017
EXPO CHICAGO 2017 Vernissage Visual Wrap-Up
Palais de Tokyo at EXPO CHICAGO
Nick Cave & Jeanne Gang: An Interactive Collaboration Between Artist & Architect
EXPO Chicago: Five Years and Counting
TGIF: Art After Hours During EXPO
Top image: EXPO CHICAGO 2018, Opening Preview Vernissage featuring performance by Nick Cave. Photo by Justin Barbin