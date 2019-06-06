EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participants for Eighth Edition

Opening night of EXPO 2018

EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its eighth annual edition, September 19–22, 2019 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall. The fair's June 3 press release boasts strong retention from 2018 and notable growth, with its list of participating galleries holding steady at 135, representing 24 countries and 68 cities from around the world, compared to 135 galleries also in 2018 from 27 countries and 63 cities. The full announcement is posted below.

CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its eighth annual edition, September 19 – 22, 2019 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Marking another global edition, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes more than 135 leading galleries representing 24 countries and 68 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2019 exposition include: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

“We are proud to welcome this extraordinary list of international exhibitors and look forward to a robust week of exhibition openings and events that have been aligned with the eighth edition of EXPO CHICAGO this September,” said EXPO CHICAGO President | Director Tony Karman. “I am extremely proud of the breadth of our international programming and curatorial initiatives this year, alongside our global collector and museum engagement,” he added. “We are confident that this will be a week not to be missed within the international artworld calendar.”

The 2019 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Chris D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Javier Peres and Nick Koenigsknecht | Peres Projects, Berlin; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles.

Of the many new additions to the 2019 exposition, highlights include: Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo; GALLERIA CONTINUA, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana; DAG, New York, New Delhi, Mumbai; GALERIA NARA ROESLER, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; Gavlak, Los Angeles, Palm Beach; Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg; Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, London, Paris; Hauser & Wirth, New York, Los Angeles, Zürich, London, Somerset, Hong Kong, Menorca, Saint Moritz; Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Paris; Jack Shainman Gallery, New York; Timothy Taylor, London, New York; Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp, Hong Kong.

In addition to the Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Ceysson & Bénétière | Paris, New York; Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing; Richard Gray Gallery | Chicago, New York; Edwynn Houk Gallery | New York, Zürich; GALLERY HYUNDAI | Seoul; Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, Seattle, Chicago; Kasmin | New York; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles; David Lewis Gallery | New York; Josh Lilley, London; Luhring Augustine | New York, Brooklyn; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; Mendes Wood DM | São Paulo, Brussels, New York; Perrotin| New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai; and TEMPLON | Paris, Brussels.

In addition to leading international galleries, the 2019 exposition features various sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, curated by Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Vice President of Education and Public Programs Naima Keith; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples, alongside a special section curated by Index Art Book Fair; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.

Nick Cave, Hustle Coat, 2017, mixed media, including a trench coat, cast bronze hand, metal, costume jewelry, watches and chains, approx. 59 x 41 x 16 inches, © Nick Cave. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York



Suzan Frecon, four color formulation (trial 1), 2018, © Suzan Frecon, Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner

Thomas Struth, Wabash Ave./The Loop/Madison Str., Chicago, 1990, Gelatin silver print, 26 x 33 in. (66 x 83.8 cm), Courtesy Thomas Struth and Marian Goodman Gallery

The list of 2019 exhibiting galleries includes:

albertzbenda, New York

ARTCO Gallery, Aachen, Cape Town

Martin Asbæk Gallery, Copenhagen

Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas

Bergamin & Gomide, São Paulo

Bortolami, New York

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, New York

James Cohan, New York

GALLERIA CONTINUA, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

DAG, New York, New Delhi, Mumbai

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Galerie Division, Montreal, Toronto

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

Eric Firestone Gallery, East Hampton, New York

Tory Folliard Gallery, Milwaukee

Forum Gallery, New York

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Gavlak, Los Angeles, Palm Beach

David Gill Gallery, London

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, London

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

half gallery, New York

Harper’s Books, East Hampton, New York

Hauser & Wirth, New York, Los Angeles, Zürich, London, Somerset, Hong Kong, Menorca, Saint Moritz

HdM Gallery, Beijing, London

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Helwaser Gallery, New York

Galerie Ernst Hilger, Vienna

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York

GALLERY HYUNDAI, Seoul

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, Chicago

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kasmin, New York

Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Richard Levy Gallery, Albuquerque

David Lewis, New York

Josh Lilley, London

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Galeria Javier Lopez & Fer Frances, Madrid

Federico Luger (FL GALLERY), Milan

Luhring Augustine, New York

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York

Mercado Moderno, Rio de Janeiro, Miami

Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town

Neumann Wolfson Art, New York

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

Pablo's Birthday, New York

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai

Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles

Purdy Hicks Gallery, London

QG Gallery, Brussels

Reflex Amsterdam, Amsterdam

GALERIA NARA ROESLER, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg

rosenfeld porcini, London

Ruttkowski;68, Cologne, Paris

Galerie RX, Paris

Eduardo Secci, Florence

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

Simoens Gallery, Knokke

SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami

Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Miami

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong

Tandem Press, Madison

Timothy Taylor, London, New York

Taylor | Graham, New York

TEMPLON, Paris, Brussels

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp, Hong Kong

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis

Winston Wächter Fine Art, New York, Seattle

Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe

Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles

Pavel Zoubok Fine Art, New York

David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong

PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.

The list of 2019 PROFILE galleries includes:

ARCADE, London | Caroline Achaintre

HERVÉ BIZE, Nancy | Alain Jacquet

Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing | Wu Jian'an

Henrique Faria, New York | Sigfredo Chacón

Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin | Martin Spengler

Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle | Anthony White

Galerie Papillon, Paris | VOID

Ronchini Gallery, London | Paul Jenkins

Georgia Scherman Projects, Toronto | Esmaa Mohamoud

Western Exhibitions, Chicago | Richard Hull



LACMA Vice President of Education and Public Programs Naima Keith

The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. LACMA Vice President of Education and Public Programs Naima Keith curated the 2019 EXPOSURE section.

“My experience working in art institutions in New York and Los Angeles, and familiarity with New Orleans and other cities throughout the southern United States, has acquainted me with a wide range of emerging galleries, all worthy of spotlight at an international art fair like EXPO CHICAGO,” said Naima J. Keith, LACMA Vice President of Education and Public Programs. “I am looking forward to working with the dynamic team at EXPO CHICAGO, who are committed to bringing international attention to lesser-known spaces, and am grateful for the opportunity to build upon my own curatorial practice which is oriented around highlighting programs that are diverse in origin, size and artist representation.”

The list of 2019 EXPOSURE galleries includes:

313 Art Project, Seoul, Paris | Kiwon Park

El Apartamento, Havana | Diana Fonseca, Arlés del Río

BEERS London, London | Jonni Cheatwood, Milo Matthieu

Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam | Enrico Freitag, Radenko Milak

Matthew Brown Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Kenturah Davis, Luis Flores

Cob Gallery, London | Shadi Al-Atallah

Deli Gallery, Brooklyn | Brook Hsu

Denny Dimin Gallery, New York, Hong Kong | Justine Hill, Kennedy Yanko

Dio Horia and Art Platform, Athens, Mykonos | Spyros Aggelopoulos, Javier Calleja

Edel Assanti, London | Gordon Cheung

Fort Gansevoort, New York | Michelangelo Lovelace

Fridman Gallery, New York | Remy Jungerman

Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York | Matthew Craven, Angelina Gualdoni

The Hole, New York | Alex Gardner

Klowden Mann, Culver City | The estate of Sarah Cromarty

ANNKA KULTYS GALLERY, London | Stine Deja, Márton Nemes

LEE & BAE, Busan | Dae-Hun Kwon

Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | Marcin Dudek

LUCE GALLERY, Torino | Dominic Chambers

Marinaro, New York | Danny Ferrell

Maus Contemporary, Birmingham | Leslie Smith III, Yoshishige Furukawa

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Cologne | Michael Bauer, Andrea Heimer

Charles Moffett, New York | Kenny Rivero

Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles | Jack Hoyer, Kylie White

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Cammie Staros, Summer Wheat

NOME, Berlin | Kameelah Janan Rasheed

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Johnny Abrahams, Elise Ferguson

Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles | Eleanor Antin, Farrah Karapetian

Sapar Contemporary, New York | Zsofia Schweger, Jessica Campbell

Catinca Tabacaru Gallery, New York, Harare | Pat Phillips, Xavier Robles de Medina

Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto | Abby McGuane, Jacob Robert Whibley

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York | Alexandria Smith

The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs. This year, these exhibitors will be presented alongside a special section curated by Index Art Book Fair in Mexico City, featuring leading international publishers, which will be announced at a later date.



The list of 2019 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:

Art+Culture Projects, New York

Brodsky Center at PAFA, Philadelphia

Field Editions, London

FRONT International, Cleveland

Island Press, St. Louis

Manneken Press, Bloomington

People For the American Way, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Skira, Milan

Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago

Tate Editions, London

Whitechapel Gallery, London



Special Exhibitions offer unique, high-quality presentations and site-specific work throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition’s surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.

The list of 2019 Special Exhibitions includes:

21c Museum Hotel/Facility, Chicago

Aperture Foundation, New York

Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York

CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

The Conservation Center, Chicago

CPS Lives, Chicago

Daata Editions X Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD), Detroit

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Chicago

For Freedoms, New York

The Gallery Club, Amsterdam

Human Rights Watch, New York

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Chicago

The School of the Art Institute Chicago, Chicago

University of Chicago, Chicago

The 2019 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO’s rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussions series, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works curated by Jacob Fabricious (Artistic Director of the Kunsthal Aarhus in Denmark). Off-site programming includes OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project and IN/SITU Outside, presenting temporary public art installations situated along the Lakefront and throughout Chicago neighborhoods.

Full programming and exhibitors to be announced in Summer 2018.



For more information on EXPO CHICAGO and EXPO ART WEEK (September 16–22, 2019) visit expochicago.com

Top image: EXPO CHICAGO 2018, Opening Preview Vernissage featuring performance by Nick Cave. Photo by Justin Barbin