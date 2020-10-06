A Yard Sign Everyone Can Get Behind? Support Chicago Arts

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Face mask: $15. 100% of profits will go to supporting Black artists in Chicago via Chicago Artists Relief Fund microgrants.

Living in the city and in an apartment, I don't notice political yard signs so much as I see window signs and hats. This time of year – hey this year – varying signs of support are plastered all around the country. If you're not a yard sign person (I'm not) this particular one that benefits arts groups may be for you.

Support Chicago Arts is a fundraising initiative of Chicago Stands Together, a 501(c)3 organization formed by two Chicago-area marketing and communications agencies, Direction Tour Marketing and Acacia Consulting Group. The initiative aims to assist arts organizations in Chicago who are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis, and there is no shortage of spaces and the creatives who depend on them.

Theaters and venues were among the first to close amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as stay-at-home orders were implemented. They will likely be among the last to reopen, as social distancing best practices result in significantly reduced occupancy making it difficult for venues to operate at all.

Support Chicago Arts was formed as a response to these challenges, which are unique to the arts community. By purchasing a lawn sign, medallion, or window sign, patrons announce their support for their favorite arts organizations, building community while providing much needed financial support. 100% of the profits from the sale of each item will be donated to the organization of their choosing.

This is one cause you can show your support for from head (well, face) to toe.

View a list of participants here