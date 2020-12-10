Art Picks: Works Under $1,000 – Part II

By CGN STAFF

We first did this series about works under $1,000 at the end of 2019, and now it seems like another good time to spotlight affordable art to buy that not only can lift your spirits and brighten your home but will also give critical support to an area artist and gallery.

Here again we have selected a total of five approachable works, ranging in price from $75–$600, highlighting galleries from our extensive listings. We have relied on prices posted on gallery websites and their (increasingly common) e-commerce sites. We love the conversations we have with dealers and artists in person, but there's no denying the rise of art buying online, especially in 2020. In each example posted below, you will NOT find these items on Amazon, making these perfect for yourself as well as for gift giving.

Some tips to keep in mind:

• There are many factors that go into pricing art, such as the medium (photography and prints vs paintings), the quantity available (in an edition of 25 or a unique work) as well as the reputation of and career stage of the artist (a young, emerging artist vs a contemporary master)

• Not all prices are marked when you visit a gallery exhibition or art fair. But that does not mean that you cannot ask for a price, and maybe even discuss a (be reasonable!) discount.

• Payment plans are often available. Ask before you buy what the options are.

• Explore on your own, and don't hesitate to contact a gallery or artist to get a conversation started.

• Use CGN as your guide to learn when shows are happening where and then get out there and look for yourself!

JOEL OPPENHEIMER INC. (DOWNTOWN/MICHIGAN AVE.)

JOHN JAMES AUDUBON

1st Ed. Octavo Pl., 51 Rough-winged Swallow

1839–1844

Hand-colored lithograph, 6 1/2" x 10 1/4" (approx.)

$75.00

ART DE TRIUMPH (LAKEVIEW)

NANCIE KING MERTZ

"Dreaming of Christmas"

Oil painting, 14" x 11"

$600 (on sale from $1,250)

SPUDNIK PRESS (WEST TOWN)

JESSIE MOTT

"Of Sound and Line"

Screenprint

2020

Edition Size: 16

18″ x 18″

Signature, Edition Number (Recto)

In collaboration with Trevor Patrick Watkin

$100

FLXST CONTEMPORARY (SOUTH SIDE/MOTOR ROW)

JASON DUNDA

Untitled from the series Various Incidents

2019

Archival Inkjet print on 20-year old Hahnemühle Photo Rag Duo Paper, Unframed: 17 x 22 inches

Edition size: 6

From $400.00

PICKLEMAN ART

JASON PICKLEMAN

Lawrence & Clark

2020

402 page, lavishly illustrated book that chronicles Pickleman's former collection-based art gallery in Chicago called Lawrence & Clark. The storefront gallery was an opportunity to exhibit privately held artwork in a public setting. This book chronicles many of the chance installations the gallery fostered.

$30