Buy Art From Artists Giving Back This Season

By CGN Staff,

There is no shortage of artists to support this season, and some are coming up with new ways to promote their work directly to buyers and collectors during challenging times. Many are also finding ways to benefit causes, people and spaces they hold dear. Artists are a very generous, as well as creative, bunch. From puzzles to limited edition cards and posters, art comes in many forms and at many price points. Buy something from a living breathing person and the joy will last your life time.

Another special event kicking off today is the SCA's sale benefitting the Art Institute of Chicago's collection, something the public will come back to visit and enjoy for generations.

There is also a chance at one area nonprofit to try your own hand at art at home.

Share the spirit of creativity, and happy shopping!

The Society for Contemporary Art (SCA) supports the Art Institute of Chicago Sale

The Society for Contemporary Art (SCA) supports the Art Institute of Chicago by engaging the community in a dialogue about the art of our time, and acquiring works that enrich the museum’s collection. The SCA Collectors Sale features more than 50 artworks generously donated by artists, premier local and international galleries, and notable collectors. All proceeds support the SCA, its educational programs, special initiatives, and its acquisitions for the Art Institute of Chicago. Bidding opened December 2 and the auction closes on December 14. The works range from Derrick Adams to Cauleen Smith to William J. O'Brien and Claes Oldenberg. Bidding is on Sothebys.com and work may be viewed in person by appt. at Wright.

Tony Fitzpatrick Posters and Puzzles

Fitzpatrick began selling puzzles at the start of the pandemic and quickly sold out of all that he had. New, bigger (1,000 pieces...) puzzles are now for sale on his website, as well as limited edition posters, in addition to his etchings and drawing collages.

Art in a Box

You can make your own art with the Art Center Highland Park's Holiday Art in a Box for all ages. Each box, for sale online for $140, contains 4 weekly projects for ages 7-16 to experience the fun of an art class at home. Projects are taught by TACHP instructor, Ana Spencer, through prerecorded videos and can be completed with the supplies in your box (along with a few supplemental items from home). Techniques dabble in dye, clay, watercolor and more.

Emily Rapport and Ravenswood Artist Puzzle Series

Artist Emily Rapport of Eat Paint Studio has art featured in this puzzle series. You can pre-order your puzzles now. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce has partnered with 3 local artists to create an eye-catching set of neighborhood-inspired puzzles. An extremely limited run is available for pre-order, just in time for the holidays!

Rapport's art is also for sale on her website, which features watercolors and oil paintings of many local scenes at affordable prices. Free shipping is available now.

Vito DeSalvo at Firecat

Limited edition Cards for sale are 5" x 5" and include matching envelopes. Set of ten for $20

Record albums 12" x 10" and include a vinyl record for $300. (includes shipping)

You can purchase these limited artworks at Firecat Projects.